Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Agnico ArcelorMittal, Nucor and Steel Dynamics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses ArcelorMittal S.A. MT, Nucor Corp. NUE and Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD.

Industry: Steel

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2889280/3-steel-producer-stocks-to-watch-amid-industry-challenges

The Zacks Steel Producers industry faces headwinds from a muted demand environment. Sluggish demand in China amid the weakness in the property market and softness in the residential construction and automotive markets are weighing on the industry.

However, higher steel prices and a resilient commercial construction market augur well for the industry. Players from the space, such as ArcelorMittal S.A., Nucor Corp. and Steel Dynamics, Inc., are worth a look despite near-term headwinds.

About the Industry

The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas, with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products.

Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.

What's Shaping the Future of the Steel Producers' Industry?

Muted Demand in Major Markets: Automotive is a significant market for steel producers. A slowdown in global automotive production curtailed steel consumption in this key end market last year. High interest rates, along with concerns over economic slowdown and tariffs, put pressure on the automotive market.

Global automotive production was muted in the fourth quarter of 2025, with weakness in Europe and North America. High interest rates are affecting the automotive market. This, along with concerns over economic slowdown, inflation and tariffs, is likely to put pressure on the automotive market in 2026. Residential construction, a key end market for steel, remains another area of weakness.

The construction sector has experienced a slowdown in the United States due to high interest rates, dampening steel demand in this market. Elevated borrowing costs and inflation have taken a bite out of the residential construction industry. Nonetheless, order activities in the non-residential construction market remain strong, underscoring the inherent strength of this industry. Firm demand in non-residential construction is expected to continue in 2026, aided by sustained infrastructure spending.

Sluggishness in China a Concern: Steel demand in China, the world’s top consumer of the commodity, has softened due to a slowdown in the country’s economy, following a protracted property crisis and weak global demand. The real estate sector has taken a hard hit amid a decline in new home prices, property investment and housing sales. Notably, real estate accounts for roughly 40% of China's steel consumption.

A slowdown in manufacturing activities has led to a contraction in demand for steel in China. The manufacturing sector has taken a beating due to weaker external demand for manufactured goods and a slowdown in infrastructure spending. China has also seen a slowdown in the construction sector. The sluggishness in these key steel-consuming sectors is expected to hurt demand for steel over the short term.

Elevated Steel Prices Bode Well: The Trump administration's imposition of a 25% tariff on all steel imports into the United States in March 2025 led to a surge in benchmark hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices to a peak of nearly $950 per short ton. While the administration's early June doubling of steel tariffs to 50% and the consequent steel mill price hikes triggered only a temporary lift, it failed to effectively drive up HRC prices further to new highs as intended.

Overall demand weakness and abundant steel mill output put a pause on a sustained price rally, dragging HRC prices below $800 per short ton in late August and continuing through early September. On a positive note, HRC prices improved in the fourth quarter of 2025 on major steel mills' price hikes, extending lead times and tightening supply, partly due to plant outages and reduced imports driven by tariffs. The recovery, which has been more pronounced since November, has led to HRC prices surging past $1,000 per short ton.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Steel Producers industry is part of the broader Zacks Basic Materials Sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #225, which places it in the bottom 8% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates a gloomy near-term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Steel Producers industry has outperformed both the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector over the past year.

The industry has gained 30.5% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 16.8% and the broader sector’s increase of 26.5%.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing steel stocks, the industry is currently trading at 15.22X, below the S&P 500’s 17.18X and above the sector’s 13.51X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 18.82X, as low as 2.76X and at the median of 8.39X.

3 Steel Producer Stocks to Watch

ArcelorMittal: Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among the leading integrated steel and mining companies globally. MT is expanding its steel-making capacity and focusing on shifting to high-added-value products. Its strategic expansion projects are expected to boost profitability and cash flows. MT is optimizing its decarbonization strategy to maintain competitiveness and profitability. The company is committed to returning shareholders’ value while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Its cost-improvement efforts are also expected to support margins.

ArcelorMittal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company beat the consensus estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an average earnings surprise of roughly 26.6%. MT has an expected earnings growth of 22.1% for 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Nucor: Charlotte, NC-based Nucor makes steel and steel products with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Nucor is expected to gain from the strength in the non-residential construction market. The company remains focused on achieving greater penetration in the automotive market.

Nucor should also benefit from considerable market opportunities from its strategic investments in its most significant growth projects. NUE remains committed to boosting production capacity, which should drive growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. Nucor is maximizing its returns to its shareholders by leveraging its strong balance sheet and cash flows.

Nucor carries a Zacks Rank #3. It has an expected earnings growth of 53.4% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 earnings has moved up 2.8% in the past 60 days.

Steel Dynamics: Based in Indiana, Steel Dynamics is a leading steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. Steel Dynamics' customer-focused approach, along with market diversification and low-cost operating platforms, positions it for future growth opportunities. Moreover, the company should gain from its investments in beefing up capacity and upgrading facilities. STLD is currently executing several projects that should add to its capacity and boost profitability.

STLD is ramping up operations at its new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace flat-rolled steel mill in Sinton, TX. The value-added flat-rolled steel coating lines, consisting of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines, also enhance the annual value-added flat-rolled steel capacity. The company is ramping up volumes from these lines, which are expected to provide earnings benefits.



Steel Dynamics carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an average earnings surprise of roughly 2.5%. STLD has an expected earnings growth of 67.1% for 2026.

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Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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