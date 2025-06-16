Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Aflac, Unum, Trupanion, Globe Life and AMERISAFE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2025 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Aflac Inc. AFL, Unum Group UNM, Trupanion TRUP, Globe Life. GL and AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF.

Industry: Health Insurance

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2498649/5-accident-health-insurance-stocks-to-watch-as-exposure-increases

The Zacks Accident and Health Insurance industry is expected to benefit from an increase in underwriting exposure. Aflac Inc., Unum Group, Trupanion, Globe Life. and AMERISAFE, Inc. are expected to be driven by prudent underwriting standards. However, higher inflation, as well as rising medical costs, could offset the positives. The industry has been witnessing soft pricing over the past several quarters, and this is not expected to change anytime soon.

Nevertheless, a rise in claims of lower severity, with business activities returning to normal levels, is likely to favor pricing. Also, the increasing adoption of technology in operations will help the industry function smoothly. The industry is witnessing a rise in demand for embedded insurance and supplemental health products.

Per a CBIZ report, the industry maintained its profitability streak, reflecting solid reserves, prudent claims management, stable loss trends and fewer claims, though Fitch Ratings predicts a softer performance in 2025.

About the Industry

The Zacks Accident and Health Insurance industry comprises companies providing workers' compensation insurance, mainly to employers operating in hazardous industries. These companies offer group, individual or voluntary supplemental insurance products. Workers' compensation is a form of accident insurance paid by employers without affecting employees' pay.

Claims are generally met by insurers or state-run workers' compensation fund, benefiting both employers and employees. While it boosts employees' morale and, in turn, productivity, employers stand to benefit from lower claim costs. As awareness about the benefits of having such coverage rises, the future of these insurers seems bright. Per Precision Reports, the global worker's compensation insurance market is expected to grow considerably between 2024 and 2032.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Accident & Health Insurance Industry

Pricing Pressure to Continue: The worker compensation industry has been witnessing pricing pressure over the past several quarters. Inflation, coupled with rising medical costs as well as demographic change, will likely continue to put upward pressure on pricing. While recent Fed reports state that inflation is expected to stay at 2.7% this year, per a Leavitt Group report, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid predicts healthcare spending to increase by 5.4% each year through 2028.

Per a report in Commercial Risks, AM Best expects sustained favorable loss development and beneficial loss frequency to put downward pressure on pricing. Efforts to retain market share will further increase pricing pressure, which might curb top-line growth. With commercial and industrial activities back on track, demand for insurance coverage is likely to rise. SpendEdge estimates that workers' compensation insurance pricing will increase at a five-year (2022-2026) CAGR of 5.3%. Also, per a CBIZ report, workers' compensation pricing is expected to rise 2%.

Claims Frequency to Improve: The adoption of safety measures and improving working conditions are lowering claims. The accident and health insurance space has witnessed growth over the years, primarily driven by an increase in benefits offered by employers. The right kind of workers' compensation policy translates into personal care for injured workers, increased productivity, higher employee morale, lower turnover, reduced claims costs and less financial worry amid rising medical costs.

Increasing underwriting exposure and a consistent decrease in claims frequency rates attributable to a better working environment and conservative reserve levels have been boosting the industry's performance. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the next 10 years, the number of workers aged 75 and more is expected to increase by 96.5%. Thus, claims could rise given an increase in work-life span and the degree of severity, the report states.

Increasing Adoption of Technology: The industry is witnessing accelerated adoption of technology in operations, including artificial intelligence. AI, data analytics, automation, cloud computing and blockchain should help insurers gain a competitive edge. Machine learning and predictive analytics enable real-time risk profiling. Policies are increasingly bundling telehealth services. Per a CBIZ report, industry data reveals that artificial intelligence could reduce workers' compensation claim expenses by about 45%. Nonetheless, higher spending on technological advancements will result in escalated expense ratios.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. The Zacks Accident and Health Insurance industry, housed within the broader Zacks Finance sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #95, which places it in the top 39% of the 251 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry's position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually gaining confidence in this group's earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks one can buy or retain, given their business advancement endeavors, it's worth taking a look at the industry's performance and current valuation.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Accident and Health Insurance industry has outperformed its sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite year to date. The stocks in this industry have collectively gained 29.6% in a year compared with the Finance sector's increase of 5.8% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's increase of 2.2% over the same period.

Current Valuation

On the basis of a trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B), commonly used for valuing insurance stocks, the industry is currently trading at 1.84X compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 7.89X and the sector's 4.17X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 2.14X, as low as 0.76X and at the median of 1.65X.

5 Accident & Health Insurance Stocks in Focus

We are presenting one Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock and four Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks from the Zacks Accident and Health Insurance industry. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Trupanion: Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Trupanion is a provider of insurance for cats and dogs in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe and Australia. It operates in a total addressable market worth $34.1 billion, which is a large but underpenetrated market. This Zacks Rank #2 pet insurer is well-poised to grow, courtesy of its heightened focus on pets' health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product launches, extended operating boundaries and a solid capital position. This pet insurer continues to invest in areas where it believes it can achieve high internal rates of return. Improving pricing should add to the upside.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a 130.4% and 428.6% year-over-year increase, respectively. TRUP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.97%, on average. It has a Growth Score of A.

Aflac: This Columbus, GA-based company offers voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products and operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The top line benefits from strategic growth investments, robust persistency rates and enhanced productivity. Aflac introduces new products and upgrades existing ones to address the changing needs of its customers, as well as integrates digital solutions into its offerings to align with the ongoing trend of digitization.

This, in turn, should support strong profit margins. The Argus buyout will provide it with a platform to build the company's network of dental and vision products and further strengthen its U.S. segment. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently.

AFL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.32% on average. Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-year decrease of 6.5%, the same for 2026 implies an increase of 6.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 4.8%.

Unum Group: Chattanooga, TN-based Unum Group provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services. This Zacks Rank #3 insurer is poised to grow on the operational excellence of Unum U.S. and Colonial Life.

Encouraging sales trends, strong persistence in group lines and growth of new product lines like dental and vision, coupled with favorable risk results, should benefit Unum U.S. and Colonial Life, the two largest operating segments. It has an impressive dividend track record, having increased dividends 15 times in the last 14 years and yielding better than the industry average. It estimates a 10-15% increase in dividends going forward.

In 2025, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 5-10%, premium growth in the band of 4-7% and adjusted operating return on equity (ROE) between 21% and 23% from the core business. Unum estimates 8-12% growth in adjusted operating EPS in 2025. For the long term, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 8-12%, premium growth in the range of 4-7% and adjusted operating earnings per share growth between 8% and 12%.

The expected long-term earnings growth rate for Unum Group is 7.2%, better than the industry average of 6%. Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%, the same for 2026 implies an increase of 9.1%. It has a VGM Score of B.

Globe Life: Based in McKinney, TX, Globe Life is an insurance holding company providing individual life and supplemental health insurance to lower-middle to middle-income households throughout the United States. Globe Life has been witnessing a positive trend in revenues, driven by premium growth in its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments and net investment income.

The strong performance of the American Income and Liberty National divisions should drive the top line in the future. Liberty National is likely to continue to benefit from improved productivity and agent count. GL's expansion initiatives to capture heavily populated and less penetrated areas should drive growth in the future. Net life sales, as well as net health sales, are expected to grow in the mid-teens for Liberty National.

GL, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.75% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a 10% and 9.8% year-over-year increase, respectively. It has a VGM Score of B.

AMERISAFE: Headquartered in DeRidder, LA, AMERISAFE, is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance. It has been offering coverage for over four decades to small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries. This Zacks Rank #3 insurer stands to benefit from niche focus, high-hazard underwriting expertise and intensive claims management.

A balance sheet with no debt provides Amerisafe plenty of financial flexibility to fund operations, meet financial obligations and weather shocks or unexpected expenses. Also, the latest 5.4% hike in dividends this February reflects a consistent record of dividend payments since 2013.

AMSF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3% on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates an 11% and a 6.7% year-over-year decrease, respectively.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.