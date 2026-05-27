Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights adidas AG, Steven Madden, Carter's, Wolverine World Wide and Caleres

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 27, 2026 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses adidas AG ADDYY, Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO, Carter’s, Inc. CRI, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW and Caleres, Inc. CAL.

Industry: Retail Apparel

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2926535/5-shoes-retail-apparel-stocks-well-poised-for-the-industrys-next-growth-phase

Companies in the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry are benefiting from premium brands, product innovation and accelerating digital adoption. Consumers continue to favor performance-oriented, high-quality products that combine comfort, durability and style, supporting stronger pricing power and brand loyalty. Advances in cushioning technologies, sustainable materials and customization, alongside expanding direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platforms, are improving margins, customer engagement and brand control.

However, the industry faces meaningful pressure from elevated promotions, excess inventory and cautious consumer spending. Rising costs for materials, freight and wages are also weighing on profitability, while demand volatility amid macroeconomic uncertainty continues to challenge revenue visibility and earnings growth.

Looking ahead, sustainable growth will depend on innovation, digital capabilities, supply-chain agility and deeper consumer engagement. Established players such as adidas AG, Steven Madden, Ltd., Carter’s, Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and Caleres, Inc. appear well-positioned to manage near-term headwinds while pursuing long-term growth opportunities.

About the Industry

The Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry comprises companies that design, source and market clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children under various brand names. Product offerings of the companies mostly include athletic and casual footwear, fashion apparel and activewear, sports equipment, bags, balls, and other sports and fashion accessories. The companies showcase their products through their branded outlets and websites. Some companies distribute products via other retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, sporting goods stores, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers and catalogs.

A Look at What's Shaping the Shoes & Retail Apparel Industry

Premiumization & Performance Innovation: The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is benefiting from a powerful shift toward premium, performance-led products. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing functionality, comfort and durability, whether in running shoes, athleisure or everyday wear. Innovations in cushioning technology, sustainable fabrics and customization are allowing brands to command higher price points while deepening customer loyalty.

The rise of health-conscious lifestyles and sports participation has fueled the demand for technical footwear and versatile apparel that seamlessly transitions from workouts to daily wear. As brands blend fashion with performance, premiumization continues to support stronger margins and brand differentiation.

Direct-to-Consumer Expansion & Digital Acceleration: Another major growth engine for the Shoes and Retail Apparel market is the rapid expansion of direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and digital commerce. Brands are investing heavily in e-commerce platforms, mobile apps and data analytics to strengthen customer relationships and improve inventory efficiency. Investments in faster delivery, supply-chain efficiency and fulfillment enhancements are sharpening competitive edges.

Personalized marketing, membership programs and seamless omnichannel experiences are enhancing engagement while reducing the reliance on third-party retailers. Faster supply-chain models and localized production are improving responsiveness to trends. As digital penetration rises and brands gain better control over pricing and distribution, the industry is positioned for more sustainable, profitable growth.

Margin Pressure From Promotions & Cost Inflation: Industry players continue to grapple with sustained margin pressure as promotional intensity remains elevated across channels. Excess inventory, cautious consumer spending and aggressive discounting by competitors are forcing brands to sacrifice pricing power to drive volumes. At the same time, input cost inflation, spanning raw materials, freight, wages and sourcing, continues to weigh on profitability.

Even as supply chains stabilize from the prior years, structural cost increases and an unfavorable product mix are limiting margin recovery. The result is a tougher operating environment where revenue growth does not always translate to earnings expansion. Consumer demand remains uneven, shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting spending priorities. Discretionary categories like footwear and apparel are often the first to feel pressure during periods of inflation or economic slowdown.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel Industry is a seven-stock group within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #60, which places it in the top 25% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright prospects for the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is the result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Sector

The Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry has underperformed the sector and outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year.

Stocks in the industry have collectively declined 25.8% in the past year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has fallen 11.4%, while the Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 30.3%.

Shoes & Retail Apparel Industry's Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), commonly used for valuing Consumer Discretionary stocks, the industry is currently trading at 20.87X compared with the S&P 500’s 22.06X and the sector’s 16.77X.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 37.1X and as low as 20.83X, with a median of 26.05X.

5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks to Watch

Caleres: This Saint Louis, MO-based company designs, develops, sources, manufactures and distributes footwear in the United States, Canada, East Asia and internationally. Caleres offers a steadily improving investment case, supported by strong momentum in its brand portfolio, wherein lead brands continue to gain share and deliver healthy growth. The recent addition of Stuart Weitzman expands its premium positioning, with integration efforts expected to unlock meaningful cost synergies over time. The company is also seeing improving trends at Famous Footwear and strong e-commerce traction, signaling stabilizing consumer demand.

Caleres is prioritizing cost discipline, inventory management and structural efficiencies. These actions position the company for more durable margins and a stronger long-term financial profile. CAL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.3% and 31.9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The consensus estimate for CAL’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved up 4.7% in the past seven days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have declined 18.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

adidas: This leading manufacturer and seller of athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia Pacific and Latin America is poised to gain from strong demand, compelling products and the robust performance of its online business. ADDYY has been benefiting from improved sell-through of all Adidas products in the market. The company has been witnessing improved margins, driven by the recently implemented price increases and an improved channel mix.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.5% and 29.4%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The consensus estimate for ADDYY’s 2026 EPS has edged down 2.2% in the past 30 days. adidas delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 28.3% in the past year.

Steven Madden: This Long Island City, NY-based company is well-positioned to deliver durable upside, driven by a strategic shift toward higher-margin direct-to-consumer channels, where accelerating online and owned-store growth enhances pricing power and customer economics. The company’s acquisition of a complementary international DTC platform meaningfully expands scale, improves geographic mix and unlocks revenue and margin synergies through distribution and marketing integration.

Steve Madden continues to deepen consumer engagement and cultural relevance, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, key demographics for growth. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.8% and 22.9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The consensus estimate for SHOO’s 2026 EPS has increased 1.5% in the past seven days. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have rallied 60% in the past year.

Carter’s: This is the leading marketer of branded apparel and products for babies and young children in North America. The company has taken significant steps in pricing to adapt to market conditions and boost profitability. Its emphasis on essential core products and strong value offerings, particularly in inflationary markets, appeals to budget-conscious shoppers. Carter’s has also seen a notable increase in margin rates due to reduced inbound freight costs, which is a key factor in margin growth. This reflects the company's focus on efficient cost management and operational improvements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRI’s 2026 sales indicates growth of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, while the same for its EPS suggests an 11.8% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for CRI’s 2026 EPS has moved up 2.3% in the past 30 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 100.8%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have risen 14.8% in the past year.

Wolverine: The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing a wide variety of casual and active apparel and footwear. It also manufactures children’s footwear and specially designed boots and accessories for industrial purposes. Wolverine’s focus on brand structure, increasing efficiency by removing costs, strategic review of its portfolio, improving working capital and lowering leverage bode well. The company continues to focus on strengthening its DTC business. Speed-to-market initiatives, deployment of digital product development tools, expansion of e-commerce platforms and frequent product introductions are steadily contributing to Wolverine’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW’s 2026 sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.1% and 14.9%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. The consensus estimate for WWW’s 2026 EPS has moved up 1.3% in the past seven days. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have declined 5.9% in the past year.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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