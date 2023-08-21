Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Activision Blizzard, Mattel and Take-Two Interactive Software

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 21, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI, Mattel, Inc. MAT and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO.

Industry: Toys, Games & Hobbies

The Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry benefits from the robust demand for smart toys, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) toys, sports toys and fashion dolls and accessories. The industry participants have been undertaking efforts on the digital front and focusing on better execution of marketing and promotional initiatives to drive growth. The industry players, including Activision Blizzard, Inc., Mattel, Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., are likely to gain from the trends above. However, high costs remain a concern for the industry.

Industry Description

The Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry comprises companies designing, manufacturing and selling various games and toys. While traditional toymakers primarily focus on marketing and selling action figures, accessories, dolls, youth electronics and arts and crafts, other industry players develop and market content and services on video game consoles, personal computers and mobile. Some industry participants offer video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta and other products along with handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. A few companies also develop and operate retail and online military simulation games and provide multiplayer and single-player games.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies Industry

STEM Toys Gaining Popularity:Amid declining sales of traditional toys, the robust demand for STEM toys has come as a breather. The Asia Pacific region emerged as a significant growth driver for STEM toys. Countries like India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are witnessing rising demand for STEM toys. Parents are focusing more on educational toys to teach their children. The industry players have been capitalizing on new distribution methods, developing digital-play components, exploring ventures with other industries and focusing on international expansion to drive growth. The industry has enormous growth potential in China and Brazil as countries have a massive population of kids aged zero to 14 years.

Focus on Emerging Markets:The industry participants are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets in Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin and South America. Emerging markets offer greater opportunities for revenue growth than developed markets. Although toy sales declined in 2022, it is likely to witness growth in 2023, courtesy of robust demand for gaming.

High Costs Remain Concerns: Cost inflation hurt the industry due to rising raw materials prices. Supply chain disruption has been denting the industry's performance. Higher employee-related expenses are also hurting the industry. The companies have been resorting to product launches and shifting toward more technology-driven toys to boost sales, which might drive profits in the long haul. However, costs related to the initiatives may soon prove detrimental to the industry.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Toys – Games – Hobbies industry is grouped within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright near-term prospects.

The Zacks Toys – Games – Hobbies industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #72, which places it in the top 29% of 252 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Before we present a few stocks that investors can take a look at, let's analyze the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms the S&P 500

The Zacks Toys – Games – Hobbies industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. The industry has increased 4.2% over this period compared with the S&P 500 gain of 4.6%. In the same time frame, the sector has inched up 0.3%.

Industry's Current Valuation

Comparing the industry with the S&P 500 Index on the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing the industry, we see that the industry is trading at 23.17X, higher than the S&P 500's 19.17X but lower than the sector's 18.07X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 31.97X and as low as 19.37X, with the median being 24.76X.

3 Zacks Toys Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Activision Blizzard: Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Activision Blizzard is a leading developer and publisher of console, online and mobile games. Activision Blizzard has been eyeing the lucrative e-sports market. With consistent increases in viewership, corporate sponsorships and growing media coverage, e-sports is here to stay.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have increased 12.7% in the past year. Its earnings for 2023 are anticipated to increase 21.7%. In the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 3%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Mattel is benefiting from product portfolio expansion strategies across its key brands, the Optimizing for Growth program and solid demand for Hot Wheels. Also, initiatives to capture the total value of its IPs and transform itself into a high-performing toy company bode well.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have gained 8.8% in the past six months. The company's sales in 2023 are likely to witness an increase of 1.1%. In the past seven days, the earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 2.6%.

Take-Two Interactive Software: Based in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software is a leading developer and publisher of video games. Take Two's top line is gaining from strong digital revenues, driven by solid demand for well-known game franchises like GTA, Red Dead Redemption and NBA. Zynga's acquisition established Take-Two as one of the largest publishers of mobile games.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have risen 8.1% in the past year. In fiscal 2024, the company's sales are likely to witness growth of 4.1% year over year.





