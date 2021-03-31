Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Pinterest, J2 Global, Digital Turbine, F5 Networks and PayPal

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 31, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Internet Software, including Pinterest, Inc. PINS, J2 Global, Inc. JCOM, Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS, F5 Networks, Inc. FFIV and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

The Zacks Internet Software industry is benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to cloud. Moreover, high demand for SaaS due to increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software as well as cybersecurity applications has been a major driving factor amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Industry participants like Pinterest, J2 Global and Digital Turbine are gaining from accelerated demand for social networking, cloud and digital services. However, a number of industry participants are dependent on advertising spending by customers, which is expected to remain sluggish due to coronavirus-related headwinds.

Industry Description

The Zacks Internet Software industry primarily comprises software infrastructure and application providers like F5 Networks. Social media providers like Pinterest and online payments company PayPal are also notable companies in this industry.

The industry participants use SaaS-based cloud computing models to deliver solutions to end-users as well as enterprises.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of the Internet Software Industry

Growing Adoption of SaaS: The industry is benefiting from continued demand for digital transformation. Growth prospects are alluring primarily due to rapid adoption of SaaS, which offers a flexible and cost-effective delivery method of applications. It also cuts down on deployment time compared to legacy systems.

SaaS attempts to deliver applications to any user, anywhere, anytime and on any device. It has been effective in addressing customer expectations of seamless communications across multiple channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media and mobile. This drives customer satisfaction and increases retention rate, thereby driving the top line of industry participants.

Moreover, the SaaS delivery model has supported industry participants to deliver software applications amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidance. Remote working, learning and diagnosis have also boosted demand for SaaS-based software applications.

Pay-As-You-Go Model Gaining Traction: The increasing customer-centric approach is allowing end-users to perform all the required actions with minimal intervention from the software provider’s side. Moreover, the pay-as-you-go model helps Internet Software providers scale their offerings according to the needs of different users.

The subscription-based business model ensures recurring revenues for industry participants. The affordability of the SaaS delivery model, particularly for small and medium businesses, is also a major driver. The cloud-based applications are easy to use. Hence, the need for specialized training reduces significantly, which lowers expenses, thereby driving profits.

Ongoing Transition to Cloud Creates Opportunities: Additionally, the growing need to secure cloud platforms, amid growing incidence of cyber-attacks and hacking, drives demand for web-based cyber security software. Further, as enterprises continue to move their on-premise workload to cloud environments, application and infrastructure monitoring are gaining importance. This is creating more demand for web-based performance management monitoring tools.

Regulations Marring Prospects: Increasing worldwide regulations related to data privacy, and data protection and accessibility do not bode well for the industry participants. The implementation of General Data Protection Regulation, which took effect on May 25, 2018 in the EU, adds to the concerns.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which restricts sales of user data among other things, is a headwind to industry participants. Further, lower ad-spending due to the coronavirus outbreak hinders sector growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dim Prospects

The Zacks Internet Software industry, within the broader Zacks Computer And Technology sector, carries a Zacks Industry Rank #194 that places it in the bottom 24% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Despite the gloomy industry outlook, a few stocks have the potential to outperform the market. But before we present the top industry picks, it is worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Outperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Internet Software industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Computer And Technology sector as well as the S&P 500 Index in the past year.

The industry has rallied 111.9% over this period compared with the S&P 500 Index’s rise of 55.6% and the broader sector’s return of 69%.

Industry’s Current Valuation

On the basis of trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing Internet Software stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 12.58X compared with the S&P 500’s 5.09X and the sector’s trailing 12-month P/S of 5.66X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 15.94X, as low as 3.72X and at the median of 7.02X.

3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Pinterest – This San Francisco-based social networking company is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts.

Enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and Millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have returned 5.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings stands at 74 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

J2 Global – Los Angeles-based J2 Global is benefiting from strong Digital Media business, particularly advertising, gaming and streaming service categories. Ookla, Ekahau, Downdetector and Deal Finder browser apps are expected to drive growth.

The company continues to gain from accretive acquisitions and growing cybersecurity portfolios that are expected to boost its prospects in the long haul. J2 Global expects every single business unit in the company to grow its revenues in 2021. It plans to invest in developing the Humble games team to accelerate the development of a number of titles to be launched in the long term.

This Zacks #2 Ranked company’s stock has returned 20.3% year to date. The consensus mark for its 2021 earnings is pegged at $9.10 per share, having moved up 11.3% in the past 30 days.

Digital Turbine – This Austin, TX-based company is benefiting from robust demand for its cloud-based mobile software offerings as enterprises continued the shift from on-premise to cloud environments, especially amid the coronavirus lockdown. Additionally, momentum in the company’s mobile device management platform is a key catalyst.

Moreover, this Zacks Rank #2 company’s diversified partner base, a large content business partner and rollouts with newer international partners are expected to drive top-line growth. Improving advertiser rates due to a rebound in digital ad spending by high profile multinational advertising companies across brands, games and mobile-first applications are expected to aid Digital Turbine’s top line.

Digital Turbine’s shares have gained 8.5% year to date. The consensus mark for its fiscal 2022 earnings has risen 49% to $1 per share in the past 30 days.

