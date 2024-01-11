Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan and Progressive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 11, 2024– Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "Q4 earnings are expected to be above the year-earlier level for half of the 16 Zacks sectors, with the Technology, Retail, Consumer Discretionary, and Utilities sectors enjoying robust year-over-year earnings growth."

Q4 Earnings Season Gets Underway

Here are the key points:

Q4 earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be down -0.4% from the year-earlier level on +2.2% higher revenues, which would follow the +3.8% earnings growth in 2023 Q3 on +2.0% higher revenues.

Earnings estimates for Q4 came down in October and part of November but notably stabilized afterward. That said, the magnitude of declines to aggregate 2023 Q4 estimates exceeds what we saw in the first three quarters of the year.

For the 21 S&P 500 members that have reported results for their fiscal quarters ending in November (counted as part of the Q4 tally), total earnings are up +9.0% from the same period last year on +4.8% higher revenues, with 90.5% beating EPS estimates and 52.4% beating revenue estimates.

For 2023 Q4, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be -0.4% below the year-earlier period on +2.2% higher revenues. This would follow the +3.8% increase in index earnings in 2023 Q3 on +2.0% higher revenues.

Earnings estimates for Q4 have been steadily coming down since the quarter got underway.

This is a bigger decline in quarterly estimates compared to what we had seen in the comparable periods for the preceding two quarters, a reversal of the favorable revisions trend we have spotlighted in this space since April 2023.

We should point out here that the pressure on Q4 estimates was the greatest in October and part of November, appearing to ease after that. That said, the pressure on Q4 estimates was broad-based, with estimates for 11 of the 16 Zacks getting cut since the start of the period. The biggest cuts to estimates have been for the Transportation, Construction, Conglomerates, Consumer Discretionary, Technology, and Medical sectors.

On the positive side, Q4 estimates have been raised since the quarter got underway for five sectors, with the most significant upward adjustments to estimates for the Utilities, Industrial Products, Autos, Finance, and Energy sectors.

The Finance sector, which will dominate the first phase of the Q4 reporting cycle, has enjoyed a modest upgrade to earnings estimates. You can see this in the Q4 revisions trend for sector players likeJPMorgan JPM, Progressive PGR and others.

As with 2023 Q4 estimates, full-year 2024 estimates also came under pressure as the last quarter of the year got underway. But the pressure started easing in November, and the stabilizing trend continued in December.

The growth picture is expected to steadily improve over the next few quarters.

Given the expected moderation in the U.S. economy's growth trajectory due to the cumulative effects of Fed tightening, these estimates likely need to come down. Some of that downward adjustment is already happening, as we showed earlier. In any case, there is no recession in this outlook.

