Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Disney and United Airlines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 7, 2023 – Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "Earnings estimates for Q4 have been steadily coming down since the quarter got underway, with the current +0.1% growth pace down from +5.5% in early October."

Q4 Earnings: What Can Investors Expect?

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’sEarnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

Q4 earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be up +0.1% from the year-earlier level on +2.3% higher revenues, which would follow the +3.4% earnings growth in 2023 Q3 on +2.0% higher revenues.

Earnings estimates for Q4 have been steadily coming down since the quarter got underway, with the current +0.1% growth pace down from +5.5% in early October. This is a bigger decline in earnings estimates compared to what we saw in the comparable periods for the first three quarters of 2023.

The negative revisions trend for Q4 is fairly broad-based, with earnings estimates for 12 of the 16 Zacks sectors coming down since the quarter got underway.

The Q3 earnings season isn’t officially finished yet, with results from 6 S&P 500 members still awaited. Earnings growth turned positive in Q3 after three back-to-back quarters of declines.

The Q3 earnings season showed that the overall earnings picture was stable and largely positive. Earnings growth for the S&P 500 index, which was negative for three back-to-back quarters, turned positive in Q3.

One major sector whose results really stood out in Q3 was the Tech sector, whose earnings increased +24.5% from the same period last year on +4.7% higher revenues. The sector had been going through a profitability drought since the start of 2022, but appears on track to resume its traditional growth attributes going forward, with double-digit earnings growth expected in each of the coming quarters.

For the current period (2023 Q4), the expectation is for S&P 500 earnings to be up +0.1% from the same period last year on +2.3% higher revenues.

This is a bigger decline in quarterly estimates compared to what we had seen in the comparable periods to either of the preceding two quarters. This is a reversal of the favorable revisions trend we have spotlighted in this space since April 2023.

Not only is there a bigger magnitude of cuts to Q4 estimates, but the pressure is also widespread, with estimates for 12 of the 16 Zacks getting cut since the start of October. The most significant cuts to estimates have been for the Autos, Medical, Consumer Discretionary, Transportation, and Basic Materials sectors.

We noted Disney DIS from the Consumer Discretionary sector and United Airlines UAL from the Transportation sector as examples of the aforementioned negative revisions trend.

The current Q4 Zacks Consensus EPS for Disney of $1.04 is down from $1.13 a month ago and $1.39 two months back. Disney shares were up following last week’s better-than-expected results, but the company’s near-term earnings outlook is under pressure.

The negative revisions trend is even more pronounced for United Airlines, which is currently expected to bring in $1.73 per share, down from $2.46 per share in the year-earlier period. United’s $1.73 estimate is down from $2.33 two months ago and $2.94 three months back.

The long-feared recession doesn’t appear in this near-term earnings outlook.

This big-picture view of corporate profitability doesn’t leave much room for that development either, as shown in the chart above. That said, we know that macroeconomic growth is moderating, which should have a negative impact on estimates. We showed earlier how estimates for the current and coming periods have started coming down lately, a trend that will most likely remain in place for some time.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.