Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: United Air and Delta's

Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2025 – Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "Guidance is always the most important aspect of any earnings season, but it will be an even more significant part of the Q1 reporting cycle."

A Tentative Start to Q1 Earnings Season

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’sEarnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

Total Q1 earnings for the 44 S&P 500 members that have reported results are up +6.9% from the same period last year on +5.8% higher revenues, with 72.7% beating EPS estimates and 70.5% beating revenue estimates.

We continue to believe that this earnings season is less about what companies earned in the first quarter of 2025 and more about sizing up the earnings impact of the emerging tariff and macroeconomic backdrop. Guidance is always the most important aspect of any earnings season, but it will be an even more significant part of the Q1 reporting cycle.

Q1 earnings for the ‘Magnificent 7’ group of companies are expected to be up +12.5% from the same period last year on +11.4% higher revenues. Excluding the ‘Mag 7’ contribution, Q1 earnings for the rest of the index would be up +5.2% (vs. +6.8%).

For 2025 Q2, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up +8.6% from the same period last year on +4.1% higher revenues. Estimates for the period have started coming down, which aligns with the negative trend we experienced before the start of the Q1 earnings season.

The Evolving Earnings Outlook

There were no major surprises in the big bank results, with all the major players beating estimates and providing a cautious view of the macro backdrop.

Uncertainty about the big picture is a net negative for the earnings outlook, as the lack of visibility is expected to weigh on expectations, even in the absence of explicit management guidance.

United Air Lines UAL didn’t follow Delta’s DAL lead on the guidance front, but we wouldn’t be surprised if United’s guidance proves to be the exception this reporting cycle. The magnitude of uncertainty is so high that most management teams that already provide explicit guidance will likely either withdraw the outlook altogether or lower the bounds of their guided range.

We are starting to see this in the revisions trend, both for the current period (2025 Q2) as well as full-year 2025.

While estimates for this year have started coming down lately, there haven’t been a lot of changes to estimates for the next two years at this stage. It is reasonable to expect these estimates to be adjusted downward as the effects of slowing U.S. economic growth and tariffs begin to be reflected in diminished corporate profitability.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.