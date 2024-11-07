Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2024– Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "Earnings growth is expected to accelerate after the modest growth pace in Q3, with double-digit earnings growth projected in three of the next four quarters."

Breaking Down the Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week'sEarnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

Total Q3 earnings for the 399 S&P 500 members that have reported results through Wednesday, November 6 th , are up +6.9% on +5.2% higher revenues, with 73.9% beating EPS estimates and 61.4% beating revenue estimates.

, are up +6.9% on +5.2% higher revenues, with 73.9% beating EPS estimates and 61.4% beating revenue estimates. Earnings growth is expected to accelerate after the modest growth pace in Q3, with double-digit earnings growth projected in three of the next four quarters.

For 2024 Q4, total S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be up +8.1% from the same period last year on +4.9% higher revenues. Had it not been for the Energy sector drag, Q4 earnings for the rest of the index would be up +10.0%.

Earnings estimates for 2024 Q4 have come down since the quarter got underway, with the +8.1% growth today down from +9.8% at the start of October. This magnitude of decline to estimates compares favorably to what we had seen in the comparable period of 2024 Q3 and other recent periods.

Magnificent 7 Generates Sustainable Earnings Growth

Nvidia NVDA is the only member of the Magnificent 7 group that has yet to report Q3 results, with the semiconductor leader emerging as a pure play on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Nvidia is expected to report results on November 20th, with the company expected to bring in +81.9% more earnings in Q3 compared to the same period last year on +81.1% higher revenues.

Nvidia shares have been stellar performers this year, up over +190% in the year-to-date period and handily outperforming not only its peers in the Mag 7 group but also the broader market and the Tech sector.

The market's current issues with some of the Mag 7 stocks notwithstanding, there is no escaping the fact that these mega-cap operators are enjoying sustainable profitability growth.

These seven companies collectively are on track to bring in $126.2 billion in earnings in Q3 on $492.5 billion in revenues. This represents year-over-year earnings growth of +30.5% on +14.9% higher revenues.

The Mag 7 companies are on track to account for 23.1% of all S&P 500 earnings in Q3. In fact, had it not been for the Mag 7's substantial earnings contribution, Q3 earnings for the remaining S&P 500 index would be up only +1.1%.

The Earnings Big Picture

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are now expected to be up +6.7% from the same period last year on +5.4% higher revenues.

The Q3 earnings growth pace would improve to +9.1% had it not been for the Energy sector drag (decline of -24.2% for Energy). On the other hand, quarterly earnings for the index would be up +1.8% once the Tech sector's hefty contribution is excluded (earnings growth of +19.4% for the Tech sector).

The quarterly earnings growth pace is expected to improve from next quarter onwards.

For the current period (2024 Q4), total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up +8.1% on +4.9% higher revenues. Q4 earnings would be up +10.0% had it not been for the Energy sector drag.

Estimates for the period have started coming down since the quarter got underway. Still, the pace and magnitude of negative revisions are less than we had seen in the comparable period of Q3.

Please note that this year's +7.9% earnings growth on only +1.9% top-line gains reflects revenue weakness in the Finance sector. Excluding the Finance sector, the earnings growth pace changes to +7.1%, and the revenue growth rate improves to +4.2%. In other words, about half of this year's earnings growth comes from revenue growth, with margin gains accounting for the rest.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.