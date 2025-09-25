Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 25, 2025– Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues."

What Will Q3 Earnings Season Show?

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week's Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up +5.2% from the same period last year on +6.0% higher revenues.

The positive revisions trend makes the overall setup for the Q3 earnings season favorable, but it raises the odds of actual results coming up short of expectations. In other words, it is reasonable to worry whether expectations for the period are too high, particularly for the Tech and Finance sectors.

Excluding the Tech sector contribution, Q3 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up only +2.2% (vs. +5.2% otherwise).

For the Magnificent 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up +12.1% from the same period last year on +14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group's +26.4% earnings growth on +15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period.

Are Q3 Earnings Expectations Too High?

As we have consistently highlighted in recent weeks, the overall revisions trend remains positive, with estimates for the back half of the year steadily going up.

For 2025 Q3, the expectation is for earnings growth of +5.2% on +6.0% revenue gains. We have consistently shown in this space how Q3 estimates have steadily increased since the quarter began.

A comparable trend has been at play with respect to estimates for the last quarter of the year, when S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by +7.1% on +6.7% higher revenues.

Some of the same sectors that have been enjoying a favorable revisions trend for Q3 are in play for Q4 as well, particularly the Tech, Finance, and Energy sectors.

JPMorgan JPM and Wells Fargo WFC will kick off the Q3 earnings season for the Finance sector on October 14th. While Q3 estimates for Wells Fargo have barely moved higher, those for JPMorgan have clearly increased lately. A comparable trend is at play for JPMorgan and Wells Fargo for 2025 Q4 as well.

The Earnings Big Picture

The aforementioned favorable revisions trend validates the market's rebound from the April lows. It will be interesting to see if this positive revisions trend will remain in place as we get into the Q3 reporting cycle.

The robust recent results from Oracle and Micron suggest that the trend can continue. But we have to keep in mind that the profitability strength from these Tech players primarily reflects developments in the artificial intelligence space that were already being credited for the Mag 7 group's prominence. It remains to be seen whether the favorable trend will be reflected in non-tech areas of the economy.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.