Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: General Motors, AT&T, Wabtec and CME Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 23, 2026– Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian says, "For the 81 S&P 500 companies that have reported Q2 results already, total earnings are up +40.6% from the same period last year on +13.3% higher revenues, with 91.4% beating EPS estimates and 81.5% beating revenue estimates."

S&P 500 Q2 Earnings Beats Hit 5-Year Highs as Growth Accelerates

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week's Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>

Here are the key points:

The Q2 earnings season is displaying exceptional momentum, characterized by widespread beat rates and an accelerating growth pace. Both earnings and revenue growth—alongside the percentage of positive surprises—are tracking well above recent quarterly averages. While it is still relatively early in the reporting cycle, with results from only 16% of S&P 500 members out, these early results strongly validate the underlying health and resilience of the corporate earnings picture.

For the 81 S&P 500 companies that have reported Q2 results already, total earnings are up +40.6% from the same period last year on +13.3% higher revenues, with 91.4% beating EPS estimates and 81.5% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably better showing from these 81 index members relative to other recent periods, both in terms of the earnings and revenue growth rates as well in terms of the beats percentages. The EPS and revenue beats percentages for these 81 index members is matching the 5-year high from 2021 Q3.

The Q2 earnings and revenue growth rates have been boosted by Micron's (MU) very strong quarterly results, but the earnings and revenue growth rates would still compare favorably with other recent periods when we exclude Micron from these results. Excluding Micron, Q2 earnings for the remaining 80 index members that have reported Q2 results would be up +20.5% (vs. +40.6% otherwise) on +9.9% higher revenues (vs. +13.3% otherwise).

High Beat Rates Against Rising Estimates

While the big banks and brokerages provided a powerful launchpad for the Q2 earnings season, reporting momentum has rapidly expanded well beyond the Finance sector. The central theme emerging across the broader market remains one of consistent, widespread strength.

Companies across a diverse spectrum of industries — ranging from General Motors and AT&T to Wabtec and CME Group — are comfortably topping consensus estimates. More importantly, management commentary across these varied sectors continues to offer reassuring signals regarding underlying demand and operational resilience in their respective markets.

The proportion of companies beating both Q2 EPS and revenue estimates is tracking at a 20-quarter high.

What makes this achievement particularly impressive is the backdrop: analysts actually revised Q2 estimates upward heading into reporting season. This stands in stark contrast to historical trends, where earnings expectations are typically lowered ahead of time to create an easy bar for companies to clear. Beating these elevated expectations underscores the genuine underlying strength of corporate earnings.

The Earnings Big Picture

As with estimates for Q2, estimates for full-year 2026 have also been steadily going up, particularly since the start of March.

Full-year 2026 earnings estimates have increased for 11 of the 16 Zacks sectors since the start of March, with the most pronounced gains at the Energy, Basic Materials, Tech, Industrials, Utilities, and Business Services sectors. On the negative side, estimates have been under pressure for the Transportation, Autos, Medical, and Consumer Discretionary sectors since the start of March. History suggests that these favorable revisions will get a boost from the Q2 earnings season and updated management guidance.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.