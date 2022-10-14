Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Staples

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider e.l.f. Beauty?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.16 a share 19 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 2, 2022.

e.l.f. Beauty's Earnings ESP sits at +5.98%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.16 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15. ELF is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ELF is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at RH (RH) as well.

RH is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on December 14, 2022. RH's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $5.19 a share 61 days from its next earnings release.

For RH, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 is +8.49%.

ELF and RH's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

