Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Auto, Tires and Trucks

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Cummins?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Cummins (CMI) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.98 a share 28 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2022.

Cummins' Earnings ESP sits at +3.41%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.98 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82. CMI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CMI is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Tesla (TSLA) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Tesla is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 19, 2022. TSLA's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.99 a share 15 days from its next earnings release.

For Tesla, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 is +7.84%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CMI and TSLA could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

