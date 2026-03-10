The Zacks Analyst Blog Visa, Chevron, Toyota and Friedman

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Visa Inc. (V), Chevron Corp. CVX, Toyota Motor Corp. TM and Friedman Industries, Inc. FRD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Chevron and Toyota Motors

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc., Chevron Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Friedman Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down as Middle East Tensions Remain

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Visa have declined -5.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -17.6%. The company faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can affect margin growth. The Zacks analyst expects FY26 adjusted costs to rise 11%. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. Regional softness warrants monitoring.



Nevertheless, Visa’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings beat estimates. Its strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its prospects.



Total revenue rose 15% YoY in the first quarter, along with 12% cross-border growth. A robust financial position, with ample liquidity and shareholder returns, further supports long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Chevron’s shares have gained +22.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +31.8%. The company’s portfolio is strengthening, but risks keep the outlook balanced. The Hess acquisition adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken, and the Gulf of America, lifting long-term production visibility and free cash flow potential. Even with weak oil prices, free cash flow grew sharply in 2025, supported by cost discipline, asset quality, and steady operations.

Deepwater projects like Ballymore and Whale, along with a dominant Permian position, underpin medium-term growth, while ongoing efficiency gains are lowering breakevens. But execution and geopolitical risks remain, as seen at Tengiz, while Venezuela upside depends on policy clarity.



Downstream and chemicals face margin pressure, valuation is elevated versus peers, and energy transition progress trails Europe. Taken together, these factors support a Neutral view on CVX stock.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor’s have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+11.1% vs. -3.4%). The company’s surge in hybrid adoption is boosting its sales. Toyota Motor plans to significantly expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid production by 2028. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism. Higher expected year-over-year sales are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2026.



Toyota is taking initiatives to improve profits by lowering the level of sales needed to break even. However, material prices, forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports are expected to be a big hit on the operating profits in fiscal 2026.



High R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles are likely to limit the near-term margins. As such, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Friedman Industries’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (-15.2% vs. +22.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $130.72 million, have seen its results remain highly sensitive to steel pricing, inventory intensity and supplier concentration. Higher leverage and a larger cost base may pressure margins if spreads weaken. Despite these risks, valuation suggests potential upside if operational momentum is sustained.



Nevertheless, FRD’s investment case centers on scale expansion, portfolio diversification and improving operating leverage, balanced by steel-cycle risk. The 2025 buyout of Century Metals & Supplies broadens its product mix into coated, stainless and non-ferrous metals while expanding distribution across Florida and strengthening Latin American market access.



Combined with the Sinton processing facility, higher throughput and utilization are driving strong flat-roll growth, with shipments and pricing lifting profitability. The tubular segment returned to profitability, adding earnings diversification.



(You can read the full research report on Friedman Industries here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

