The Zacks Analyst Blog Vertiv, HubSpot, Dell, Keysight and Cognex

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 12, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT, HubSpot Inc. HUBS, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS and Cognex Corp. CGNX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 5 AI-Powered Stocks That Surged in the Past Month & Still Have a Upside

The astonishing bull run of Wall Street in the past three years was primarily due to the massive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) across the world. The technology stocks, especially AI plays have soared 300-400% during this period.

However, the technology sector suffered in 2026 owing to concerns related to the continuity of AI trade and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, resulting in a crude oil price surge that could push up the inflation rate and lead to serious doubts over whether the Fed will continue its interest rate cuts and accommodative monetary policies.

Despite these headwinds, a handful of AI infrastructure stocks have surged in the past month. Here, we recommend five such stocks that currently carry a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating more upside in the near term.

These stocks are: Vertiv Holdings Co., HubSpot Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc. and Cognex Corp. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Zacks Rank #2 Vertiv Holdings benefits from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions. Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline.

VRT also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a vital role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. is a key catalyst. VRT co-develops an 800-volt DC power architecture with NVIDIA, timed to align with the 2027 rollout of NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra platforms. This keeps VRT one GPU generation ahead of evolving silicon architectures, ensuring that its infrastructure solutions remain relevant as rack power requirements scale toward and beyond the megawatt threshold.

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 33.8% and 46.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 15% over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS’ starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

HUBS has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. HUBS’ App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses.

HUBS’ AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to its customers. HUBS has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.9% and 26.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.3% over the last seven days.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Dell Technologies benefits from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. DELL secured $34.1 billion in AI server orders, surpassing shipments and building a strong backlog. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers aids DELL.

A robust partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft has been a major growth driver. AI server demand remained robust, contributing $9 billion in fourth-quarter 2025 revenues. Dell’s enterprise AI customer base surpassed 4,000, with broad adoption across industries.

DELL’s PowerEdge XE9680 AI-optimized server is very much in demand. The launch of advanced AI-optimized servers, including the PowerEdge XE9780 and 9780L platforms supporting up to 256 NVIDIA HGX B300 GPUs per rack, the XE9712 with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, and the XE7745 supporting NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs has been noteworthy.

In the last reported quarter, DELL launched the PowerEdge XE9712 supporting NVIDIA's NVL72 GB200. It launched the Dell Infrastructure Rack Sobel system, IR7000 and 5000 in both 21-inch and 19-inch versions, providing up to 96 GPUs in a rack and 786 GPUs in a scalable unit. The strong demand trend bodes well for DELL’s long-term prospects.

Dell Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 24.2% and 23.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12.5% over the last 30 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Keysight Technologies is gaining traction from strong industry-wide growth backed by the solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions. KEYS’ growing investment in AI-driven advanced nodes, high-bandwidth memory and silicon photonics is induced by high AI-performance requirements driving growth in the semiconductor vertical.

Strong demand for AI data-center network solutions and applications is a tailwind for KEYS. Management’s focus on expanding its business through collaborations with established sector players is positive.

Apart from strength in the 5G domain, KEYS’ efforts in other emerging growth markets like Internet of Things (IoT) and high-speed data centers, bode well for the top line. Particularly, management’s focus on Automotive and Energy, and Aerospace and Defense domains augur well for the long haul. In fact, growth in revenues from Aerospace, Defense and Government end-market deserves a special mention.

Keysight Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.8% and 16.9%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.2% over the last 30 days.

Cognex Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Cognex’s commitment to lead in AI for industrial machine vision is expected to shape its growth trajectory. CGNX is benefiting from structural margin expansion driven by portfolio optimization, pricing firming and identified cost actions. This supports durable operating leverage and healthy cash conversion.

CGNX’s growth is increasingly balanced across logistics, packaging, consumer electronics, semiconductor and a stabilizing auto cycle. A revamped go-to-market model is widening the customer funnel and lifting sales productivity, while an AI-enabled roadmap broadens use cases and mix quality. CGNX’s debt-free balance sheet and consistent buybacks and dividends add support.

Cognex has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.9% and 23.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 11.5% over the last 30 days.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.