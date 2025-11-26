The Zacks Analyst Blog Urban Outfitters, Dell and Hewlett

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 26, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog includeUrban Outfitters URBN, Dell Technologies DELL and Hewlett Packard HPQ.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Rate Cuts Back On? Markets Trade Like They Are

Market index trading began flat Tuesday, but was able to cruise to a higher altitude on news consistent with easing the Fed funds rate going forward. Notes that President Trump’s current NEC Director Kevin Hassett is the frontrunner to take over for Fed Chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May of 2026 (if not sooner) are giving market participants permission to price in multiple rate cuts once again, perhaps starting next month.

The Dow, thus, grew +664 points yesterday, +1.43%, and second only to the +2.14% gains in the small-cap Russell 2000 today. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq split the difference, +0.91% and +0.67%, respectively. Session highs were reached later in the afternoon, but tapered as of the close. Indexes have rebounded nicely from near-term lows on Friday of last week.

Housing Data Mostly Cooling: Case-Shiller, Pending Home Sales



Earlier Tuesday, Case-Shiller Home Prices for September — not a delayed report from the government shutdown; Case-Shiller numbers are really reported that far in arrears — met expectations overall at +1.3%, following a downwardly revised +1.4% the previous month. This marks the fourth straight month where home prices have come in below overall inflation (+1.7% Inflation Rate in September).

All 20 cities in the bigger survey were down month over month. Year over year, they were led by Chicago +5.5%, New York City +5.2% and Boston +4.1%. Those at the bottom of this list are Phoenix -2.0%, and both Dallas and Miami -1.3%. The 10-city survey gained +0.2% from a year ago; the 20-city +0.1%. While this is not terrific data for those looking to sell their homes, it’s welcome for an economy overall wary of looming inflation.

Pending Home Salesrose much higher than expected in October, to +1.9% month over month, from an upwardly revised +0.10% the prior month. They are still down year over year, -0.40%, but an improvement from the -0.90% reported last month. The Existing Home Price Average rose nearly $3000: $415.2K from $412.3K previously.

Softer Economic Reports Elsewhere: Consumer Confidence, Biz Inventories



We saw a big drop in the monthly Consumer Confidence index for November yesterday, with 88.7 falling from 95.5 sequentially, and the lowest we’ve seen since 85.7 in April. This latest consumer confidence survey was taken when the government shutdown showed no signs of abating, keep in mind — similar to the April figure coming in the wake of the “Liberation Day” tariff campaign.

Business Inventories for August — this one is a delayed report due to the shutdown — also slowed to 0.0%, as expected and now the third “unched” number on business inventories in the past five months. We haven’t seen a negative print on this metric since December of last year. And anyway, dwindling inventories isn’t necessarily a bad thing — it just means more good will be needed going forward.

Earnings Results After the Closing Bell: URBN, DELL & More



Urban Outfitters kept retail earnings in an impressive range (after Abercrombie and Kohl’s hit home runs ahead of today’s open) after Tuesday’s close, with earnings of $1.28 per share easily surpassing the $1.19 in the Zacks consensus, on $1.53 billion in revenues, as the flagship brand grew 3x expectations, +12.5% in the quarter. Anthropologie also outperformed.

Dell Technologies was mixed in its Q3 report this afternoon, beating estimates easily on the bottom line with earnings of $2.59 per share over the $2.48 expected. Revenues, though, missed expectations: $27.01 billion versus $27.27 billion anticipated. Full-year guidance was raised on strength in AI infrastructure solutions, but late-trading shares were -1%.

Hewlett Packardshares have fallen -5% on a revenue miss and a slight beat on fiscal Q4 earnings Tuesday afternoon. Earnings of 93 cents per share outpaced estimates by 2 cents, but $14.64 billion in sales was beneath the $15.02 billion projected. The low end of earnings guidance for both the ongoing quarter and full fiscal year were pulled down in the report.

Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in th

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.