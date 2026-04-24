The Zacks Analyst Blog UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley, RTX, Homes Group and Motorsport

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 24, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Morgan Stanley MS, RTX Corp. RTX, Homes Group, Inc. UHG and Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Morgan Stanley & RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and RTX Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks United Homes Group, Inc. and Motorsport Games Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Move Up Slightly, Pre-Markets Move Down

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of UnitedHealth have declined -0.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s decline of -3.4%. The company is facing rising medical costs, which continue to pressure margins, reflected in an elevated MCR despite recent improvement, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. It is currently overvalued compared with the industry. As such, we have a neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates. It has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



UnitedHealth expects total revenues to be over $439 billion in 2026. Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Robust cash generation supports shareholder returns and financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+17.4% vs. +6.2%). The company’s first-quarter 2026 results showed capital markets strength. Increased focus on asset and wealth management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will support its top line.



The EquityZen acquisition broadens private markets capabilities and should deepen client relationships over time. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline, resilient M&A demand, lower rates and the company’s global footprint. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.



However, expenses will remain elevated due to expansion and tech investments. While trading revenues have been rising, growth in the same might become challenging in the future due to the volatile nature of the business.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+2.1% vs. -7.6%). The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings beat expectations. It continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $271 billion as of March 31, 2026.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



United Homes Group’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (-32.4% vs. -0.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $69.42 million has seen its volumes, orders and EBITDA decline, reflecting weak demand, rising cancellations and reliance on incentives, constraining operating leverage.



Cash usage and leverage remain elevated, increasing rate sensitivity. A pending merger provides near-term value clarity but adds execution risk. Valuation suggests the market is pricing in sustained demand softness, margin pressure and execution risk, while assigning limited credit to longer-term margin expansion.



Nevertheless, Product repositioning and cost reengineering are supporting structural margin resilience, with margins expanding despite heavier discounting, driven by lower build costs and design standardization. Southeast exposure aligns with migration and affordability tailwinds, while pricing remains stable. Backlog growth improves visibility, and a land-light model limits capital risk and enhances flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on United Homes Group here >>>)



Shares of Motorsport Games have outperformed the Zacks Gaming industry over the past six months (+67.8% vs. -23.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.73 million has its investment case centered on a flagship racing title that has evolved into a durable monetization platform through ongoing content updates and a growing subscription ecosystem.



Strong digital mix and disciplined cost control are driving margin expansion and improving operating leverage, while enhanced liquidity provides flexibility to fund platform expansion and new development. Engagement-led growth, supported by competitive features and community infrastructure, reinforces recurring revenue potential and user retention.



However, risks stem from heavy reliance on a single franchise and key distribution channels, alongside exposure to licensing commitments and execution demands tied to multi-platform expansion. Earnings sustainability increasingly depends on continued content success and subscription growth, while potential dilution and financing constraints could limit shareholder upside.



(You can read the full research report on Motorsport Games here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.