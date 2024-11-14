The Zacks Analyst Blog UnitedHealth, Bank of America and SAP SE

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include including UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Bank of America Corp. BAC and SAP SE SAP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Bank of America and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and SAP SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past two years (+19.7% vs. +12.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements, expansion of service offerings and government business have aided the company.

However, membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Bank of America’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past year (+56.9% vs. +64.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that high funding costs, the challenging macroeconomic environment weighing on the investment banking business, and operating costs remaining high due to continued investments in franchises have failed.

Yet, the company’s plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities should support the top line.

(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the last six months (+23.6% vs. +9.0%). Per the Zacks analyst, amid a volatile macro environment, the company is making significant strides in Business AI initiatives, with innovations like SAP Knowledge Graph. Synergies from WalkMe’s acquisition and ongoing restructuring efforts also bode well. Cloud ERP Suite sales have also driven revenue.

However, softness in the Software license and support business segment remains a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.