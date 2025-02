The Zacks Analyst Blog Tesla, Cisco, The Progressive, Syntec Optics and SIFCO Industries

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, The Progressive Corp. PGR, Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. OPTX and SIFCO Industries, Inc. SIF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Cisco, Progressive & More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and The Progressive Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. and SIFCO Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI Grows Uncomfortably Warm, Pre-Markets Sell-Off



Today's Featured Research Reports

Tesla's shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+74.4% vs. +22.8%). The company’s long-term growth story remains strong, fueled by its booming Energy Generation & Storage segment, expansive Supercharger network, and AI advancements. Energy deployments doubled in 2024, driven by strong demand for Megapack and Powerwall, and this momentum is expected to continue.



Tesla is also making strides in autonomous driving, with plans to launch robotaxi services this year. CEO Elon Musk’s leadership in President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could help streamline EV regulations, benefiting Tesla’s rollout.



Backed by a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, Tesla is well-positioned for continued innovation and expansion. We remain bullish on the stock. However, Tesla’s EV business is under pressure from pricing challenges and fierce competition, with 2024 marking its first-ever annual delivery decline.

Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+28.8% vs. +27.8%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increases in its recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Its Splunk acquisition enhances this, as well.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR, making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.

Progressive’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+44.1% vs. +18.5%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses.



Progressive’s focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination -- catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance -- augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.



However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. Its high debt level induces higher interest expense concerns.

Shares of Syntec Optics’ have gained +62.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Technology Services industry’s gain of +73.6%. This microcap company, with market capitalization of $64.57 million, secured $2.1 million in new space optics orders, benefiting from strong LEO satellite demand. Syntec Optics is restarting high-precision laser guidance optics production in Q1 2025, reinforcing its defense role amid rising global military budgets.



Syntec Optics’ presence in the expanding photonics industry supports growth across healthcare, communications and automation, while government incentives for domestic manufacturing could boost contracts. Strong OEM relationships provide revenue stability, but profitability is declining, with a $0.9 million net loss in the first nine months of 2024 due to rising COGS and G&A expenses.



Operating cash flow turned negative, and cash reserves fell to $0.5 million, raising liquidity concerns. Debt covenant violations led to reduced credit availability and higher interest rates while rising debt and interest costs added financial strain.

SIFCO’s shares have gained +4.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +21.3%. This microcap company, with market capitalization of $23.14 million, achieved a 20.5% revenue increase in fiscal 2024, reaching $79.6 million from $66.1 million in fiscal 2023, driven by strong demand in aerospace and energy.



Profitability improved, with EBITDA loss narrowing to $0.7 million from $4.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.8 million. A $114.4 million backlog supports future growth, especially as demand for defense and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) rises.



However, interest expenses surged 208.9% to $3.1 million, and operating losses persist at $5.2 million despite revenue gains. Margins remain thin at 7.5%, constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor costs. Intense competition, limited innovation in emerging aerospace technologies and cyclical industry exposure pose further risks. Financial flexibility remains a concern, with cash flow challenges.

