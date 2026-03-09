The Zacks Analyst Blog Taiwan and Interactive Brokers

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 9, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Taiwan Semiconductor TSM and Interactive Brokers IBKR.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

In 2026, What Gets Share Buyers Moving? Global Week Ahead

The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Mar Market Strategy reportTo access the full PDF,click here.

Zacks March 2026 Sector/Industry/Company Telescope



Feb 27th, 2026 data maintained two leaders: Info Tech remains dominant at Very Attractive. Info Tech EPS growth lifts via “AI” chip demand & mega-cap earnings.

Industrials stayed at a Very Attractive rating too. The breadth of industry strength remains notable.

Financials stayed Attractive. High share prices and Fed rate cuts keep earnings-driven fundamentals strong. Materials rose to an Attractive rating. Metals Non-Ferrous led (record prices on gold and silver lift earnings).

Consumer Staples fell to Market Weight. Health Care stayed at a Market rating; The Medical-Products industry continued to lead.

Utilities stayed Market Weight. “AI” data center demands get pressured by politics. Communication Services stays Market Weight. Telco Equipment ranked best. Energy rose to a Market Weight rating. Coal and Oil Drillers led.

Consumer Discretionary fell to an Unattractive rating.

(1) Info Tech stayed at Very Attractive. Semis, Electronics, and Misc. Tech led again.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Taiwan Semiconductor

(2) Industrialsstayed at Very Attractive. Business Products and Conglomerates were the best-ranked industries.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

(3) Financials stayed at Attractive. Major Banks and Investment Banking & Brokering looked best.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Interactive Brokers

(4) Materials rose to Attractive from Unattractive. Metals-non-Ferrous stayed solid (Reflecting high gold and silver prices).

(5) Consumer Staples fell to Market Weight from Attractive. Tobacco and Agri-business looked great.

(6) Health Care stayed at Market Weight. Medical Products was best, again.

(7) Utilities stayed Market Weight. Utility-Water Supply was the best.

(8) Communications Services stayed Market Weight. Telco Equip’t was best, again.

(9) Energy rose to a Market Weight. Coal and Oil-Drillers looked best.

(10) Consumer Discretionary fell to Unattractive from Market Weight. Publishing stayed the best.

Conclusion



This is a broad but clear point — drawn from the latest Zacks top-down earnings estimate data:

Stock trader sentiment seen in the first two months of 2026 appears to be driven by very, very different factors (better valuations, more defensive, late cycle)

Vis-à-vis the speculative earnings growth underpinnings seen across the top return stocks, in the full 12 months of trading, enjoyed across 2025



Keep that in mind.

Enjoy the rest of my March Zacks Market Strategy report.

Warm regards,

John Blank, PhD.

Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist

