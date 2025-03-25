The Zacks Analyst Blog Roche Holding, Comcast, Eaton Corp and National Presto Industries

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Comcast Corp. CMCSA, Eaton Corp. plc ETN and National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Comcast and Eaton

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG, Comcast Corp. and Eaton Corp. plc, as well as a micro-cap stock National Presto Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here



Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up on "Narrower" April 2nd Tariffs



Today's Featured Research Reports

Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+39.7% vs. -2.9%). The company’s top-line growth is being driven by high demand for its drugs and diagnostic tests. Growth in demand for Vabysmo, Phesgo, Ocrevus and Hemlibra boosted the top line. Vabysmo has put up a stellar performance against Eylea.



Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. Roche has also made strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio/pipeline. The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline in the field of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.



Higher demand for immunodiagnostic, pathology and molecular boosts the diagnostics business. However, recent pipeline setbacks are concerning. Roche has also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here)



Shares of Comcast have underperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (-11.1% vs. -2.9%). The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless and fiber businesses. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Nevertheless, Comcast is benefiting from steady growth in domestic wireless subscribers. The company’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 holds promise. The technology will expand it much faster and at a lower cost compared with its competitors. Decreasing marketing and promotional expenses bode well for CMCSA's profitability.



Comcast’s streaming service, Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Recovery in the theme park and movie business bodes well for bottom line growth. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



(You can read the full research report on Comcast here)



Eaton’s shares have declined -9.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry’s decline of -11.6%. The company’s Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber security threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.



Nevertheless, Eaton's consistent research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base. Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets.



Eaton has been expanding its footprints via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton. Our model expects total revenues to improve year over year in the 2025-2027 period.



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here)



Shares of National Presto have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+12.3% vs. +3.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $638.48 million offers strong long-term visibility driven by a $1.1 billion defense backlog, nearly double 2023 levels, with multi-year contracts extending through 2028. Growth is supported by U.S. defense spending, with the company aligned to priority programs such as 40mm ammunition and Ukraine resupply.



In 2024, net earnings rose 20% to $41.5 million, driven by Defense segment growth and margin expansion in Housewares. Strategic investments, including a new 507,000 sq. ft. facility, enhance logistics capacity. Stable dividends reflect strong cash generation and conservative capital allocation.



However, challenges include heavy reliance on U.S. defense contracts, exposure to tariff volatility in Asian-sourced segments, and a cybersecurity incident with undetermined financial impact. The Safety segment remains unprofitable, and Housewares faces margin pressure from industry consolidation.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here)

