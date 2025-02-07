The Zacks Analyst Blog Robinhood, NVIDIA, Visa and Interactive Brokers

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Visa Inc. V and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Solid Bitcoin-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Rally

The cryptocurrency market faced an unexpected roadblock last week as fears of a trade war escalated following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on Mexico, Canada and China. However, the fears have subsided over the past couple of days after Trump decided to pause the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month following extensive negotiations.

Also, last week, the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which has challenged the U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, saw cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin (BTC), suffer due to the broader tech stocks’ sell-off. However, investors have put those concerns behind, and the cryptocurrency market has rebounded from last week’s decline.

Bitcoin, after declining to $95,000 earlier this week, is again racing toward $100,000 and is on track to surpass $150,000 in the near term. Bitcoin-centric stocks like Robinhood Markets, Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Visa Inc. and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. would thus be a lucrative buy. These stocks have strong growth potential for 2025. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Making Steady Rebound

Bitcoin’s price fell below $95,000 earlier this week after Trump announced 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, igniting fears of a trade war. However, the tariff plans have been rolled back for a month after Canada and Mexico agreed to Trump’s demand for tighter border security.

The cryptocurrency has since rebounded, hovering around $98,300 on early Thursday morning. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $106,533 on Dec. 22 and has hovered around $102,000 for most of January after a stellar 2024.

However, volatility returned to markets in the past couple of weeks, which also impacted Bitcoin. Another reason for Bitcoin’s slump from the $100,000 mark was the rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

The newly developed AI model is said to have been created at an exceptionally low cost and is being recognized as groundbreaking. This has raised concerns that it might threaten the dominance of U.S. tech companies in the AI sector. While Bitcoin is not directly connected to DeepSeek's AI model, its price movements are often linked to more volatile assets such as tech stocks.

Trump’s Crypto Czar Yet to Boost Investors' Confidence

Bitcoin’s price fell as much as 6% after Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks in his press conference, earlier this week, failed to share any pro-crypto policy changes. Investors had expected concrete actions, like officially incorporating Bitcoin into U.S. reserves or implementing significant tax changes that would benefit digital assets.

Instead, Sacks clarified that the sovereign wealth fund is not connected to the Bitcoin reserve, effectively dispelling any hope of a direct institutional investment in BTC. Sacks also emphasized his commitment to promoting the global adoption of stablecoins, presenting USD-backed digital assets as a more favorable option.

However, traders are still hopeful that the Trump administration will announce pro-crypto policy changes in the near term. Experts believe Bitcoin still has a lot of potential. On Wednesday, Standard Chartered said it projects Bitcoin to hit $500,000 by 2028, driven by greater investor access and reduced volatility.

Bitcoin had a stellar 2024, and this year looks promising. The cryptocurrency has hit record highs every four years during its last two bullish cycles since 2017. In these cycles, the cryptocurrency saw gains of 2300% and 1700%, respectively, followed by corrections of 70% to 80%. From its low of $16,000 in early 2023, Bitcoin has risen nearly 600%, suggesting significant growth in the near term.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks with Upside

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 21.3% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Visa

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 60 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.