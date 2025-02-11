The Zacks Analyst Blog The Procter & Gamble, Boston, ConocoPhillips and Kewaunee Scientific

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – February 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX, ConocoPhillips COP and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, Boston Scientific and ConocoPhillips

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., Boston Scientific Corp. and ConocoPhillips, as well as a micro-cap stock, Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique, as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market open and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> PRE-MARKETS GREEN AFTER FRIDAY'S SELLOFF

Today's Featured Research Reports

Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (+1.9% vs. -1.8%). The company is gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the tenth consecutive quarter in second-quarter fiscal 2025. PG reiterated its view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates organic sales to grow 3-5% for the fiscal year versus our estimate of a 3% growth.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $200 million related to unfavorable commodity costs, and adverse currency.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Boston Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+62% vs. +16.3%). The company is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in the United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers.



The Pain and Brain franchisees are expected to gain solid traction in 2025 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock.



On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds are expected to impact the company’s top line in 2025.

ConocoPhillips’ have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (-9% vs. -6.9). The company’s significant dependence on crude oil makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. Furthermore, declining free cash flows and rising total costs due to inflationary pressures add to the concern.



Nevertheless, ConocoPhillips is set to leverage its extensive, untapped drilling locations in cost-effective and diverse upstream assets like Eagle Ford Shale, the Permian Basin, and Bakken Shale. The acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation should expand its regional footprint in these key areas. ConocoPhillips is also strategically increasing its presence in the liquefied natural gas market to meet growing energy transition demands.



ConocoPhillips’ low debt exposure strengthens its ability to sustain dividend payments. ConocoPhillips reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings primarily due to higher oil equivalent production volumes

Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (+39.2.0% vs. -7.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $183.80 million have investment appeal lies in its robust order backlog, which reached a record $184.4 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, growing 26% year over year. This demonstrates strong demand for its lab solutions, bolstered by global R&D investments.



The Nu Aire acquisition expands market leadership, providing new revenue streams and operational synergies. Diversified revenues across life sciences, healthcare and education mitigate sector-specific risks, while a strengthened balance sheet enhances financial flexibility.



However, risks include declining international sales (down 30.1% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025), rising operating expenses (up 13.9% year over year), raw material cost vulnerabilities and project-based revenue reliance. Additionally, limited shareholder returns and foreign currency risks weigh on long-term attractiveness.

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings.

