The Zacks Analyst Blog The Procter & Gamble, American Express, The TJX Companies, Genie Energy and CompX

Chicago, IL – March 9, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, American Express Co. AXP, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX, Genie Energy Ltd. GNE and CompX International Inc. CIX.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, American Express and TJX Companies

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co., American Express Co. and The TJX Companies, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. and CompX International Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Non-Farm Payrolls Sink -92K in February

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -1.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s decline of -1.9%. The company is facing mounting margin pressure from elevated commodity costs, rising tariffs and higher financing expenses. Gross margins are contracting despite productivity gains, while a $400 million tariff headwind and a $250 million drag from higher interest and taxes threaten earnings growth.



Nevertheless, PG’s resilient performance underscores the power of its brand portfolio and disciplined operating strategy. Despite a mixed consumer backdrop, the company continues to generate steady organic sales, supported by pricing strength and broad-based category growth, particularly in Beauty, Health Care and Grooming.



Procter & Gamble’s integrated approach, innovation, market expansion and productivity, enables PG to adapt quickly to evolving consumer trends while preserving competitiveness.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



American Express’ shares have declined -5.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -24.8%. The company’s rising expense intensity, elevated credit-loss provisions amid weakening consumer credit trends and relatively high leverage could pressure margins and earnings stability if macro conditions remain challenging. AXP’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. As such, we are reiterating our neutral recommendation.



Nevertheless, American Express is benefiting from strong spending growth, particularly from Millennials and Gen Z, supported by experience-driven rewards, travel and dining platforms and expanding digital capabilities. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships across travel, lifestyle and small-business ecosystems further strengthen engagement and transaction volumes.



Investments in AI, digital payments and B2B solutions are also enhancing long-term growth prospects. Strong cash generation and steady capital returns remain supportive.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)



Shares of TJX have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past six months (+14.9% vs. +10.9%). The company continues to benefit from its resilient off-price model, strong value proposition and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales growth across divisions reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy and ability to drive consistent customer traffic.



TJX also sees long-term growth opportunities through global store expansion and disciplined execution across its retail banners. Strong cash and a healthy balance sheet provide financial flexibility to support investments, expansion and continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.



However, the company faces headwinds from high store wages and payroll costs. Tariff-related impacts and intense competition across the global retail and off-price landscape may also pressure profitability and near-term performance.



(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)



Genie Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (-2.2% vs. +20.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $380.47 million is facing near-term risk which comes from commodity-cost spikes and fixed-rate contracts compressing margins, weak operating leverage, volatile cash-flow conversion, and ongoing weather sensitivity.



Nevertheless, Genie Energy’s retail unit (GRE) is expanding a resilient electricity customer base by targeting high-consumption meters and improving churn, setting up higher per-meter usage and a margin rebound after low-margin municipal aggregation contracts expire in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Genie Energy is well capitalized with $206.6 million in liquidity and minimal debt, supporting dividends, buybacks, and strategic flexibility. Within renewables (GREW), Diversegy’s advisory model is scaling profitably and could double operating profit in 2026, but solar pipeline visibility is reduced after faster ITC phase-outs, with new projects paused.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)



Shares of CompX International have outperformed the Zacks Office Supplies industry over the past six months (+6.1% vs. -17.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $298.71 million has diversified demand, which supports growth. Marine Components is becoming a higher-margin engine.

For the first nine months of 2025, sales rose 12% year over year to $120.6 million. Security Products increased 8% on government security orders, and Marine gained 29% from the towboat, industrial and federal markets. Marine operating income skyrocketed 205%, the gross margin hit 30.5% and the operating margin was 21%, lifting the consolidated operating margin to 14% as SG&A leverage improved.



A largely U.S. manufacturing/sourcing base and inventory prebuilds reduce tariff/logistics risks and suit buy-American procurement. Security Products’ margins slip from labor inflation and tariff-surcharged Asian electronics. Non-government channels are soft, raising the reliance on federal demand. Higher costs plus weaker cash/interest income and working-capital drag amid rising capex/dividends can squeeze margins.



(You can read the full research report on CompX International here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

