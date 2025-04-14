The Zacks Analyst Blog Pilgrim's Pride, Beyond Meat, Post Holdings and United Natural Foods

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. PPC, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, Post Holdings, Inc. POST and United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Pilgrim's Pride & 3 Top Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy on Tariff Fears

With tariffs once again making headlines and adding to market volatility, investors are seeking refuge in reliable sectors like Consumer Staples. Food companies, in particular, offer both defensive stability and long-term growth. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is a standout, leveraging its global footprint and strong execution to stay ahead amid market turbulence.

PPC’s Vision Positions It for Lasting Success

Pilgrim’s Pride is capitalizing on growing consumer demand for chicken across both retail and foodservice sectors. The company has expanded its foodservice distribution network, with volumes rising notably in the quick-service restaurant channel. This trend has directly supported growth of its Small Bird and Case Ready businesses, reinforcing PPC’s strong position within the segment.

At the core of this momentum is PPC’s ability to align its supply chain and production capabilities with evolving foodservice needs. By focusing on operational agility and efficient delivery of high-quality poultry products, the company has strengthened its presence in higher-margin channels and continues to capture market share as chicken becomes a staple in menu innovations.

Pilgrim’s Pride’s strategic investments reinforce its long-term growth potential. The company is prioritizing product development, packaging innovation, and automation initiatives designed to enhance efficiency and drive scalability. In Europe, its brands Fridge Raiders and Rollover are outperforming industry trends, benefiting from consumer demand for convenient, premium meal solutions.

PPC plans to allocate $450-$500 million in capital expenditure for 2025. These investments will focus on expanding Prepared Foods production, improving protein conversion capabilities, and optimizing operational efficiency. Together, these efforts position Pilgrim’s Pride to maintain profitability and build on its leadership in the global protein space. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 13.2% in the past three months.

3 Other Consumer Staples Picks

While Pilgrim’s Pride leads with strong fundamentals and smart investments, it is not the only stock worth watching. Here are three more Consumer Staples companies making their mark.

Beyond Meat, Inc. is focused on revenue stabilization, margin improvement and cost reduction. By enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining production, BYND aims to strengthen its brand presence. The company is also investing in health-focused products and marketing initiatives to reinforce its leadership in the plant-based protein sector.

Beyond Meat engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of plant-based meat products under the Beyond brand name in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYND’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 0.7% and 31.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. BYND shares have fallen 26.1% in the past three months. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Post Holdings, Inc. has been strengthening its market position through a focused strategy, like expanding its foodservice segment, leveraging pricing power, pursuing targeted acquisitions, and enhancing operational efficiency. The company is actively growing its presence in quick-service and institutional channels while maintaining strong pricing discipline to support margins. Strategic acquisitions continue to strengthen its brand portfolio and category reach, reinforcing POST’s long-term growth strategy.

Post Holdings operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. POST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. POST shares have gained 8.1% in the past three months.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

United Natural Foods, Inc. is reinforcing its market position through a multi-faceted strategy focused on strengthening its natural and organic portfolio, enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing its distribution network and embracing lean management practices. The company has realigned its wholesale operations into two specialized divisions to better serve conventional and natural categories, improving focus and execution.

UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 1.9% and 485.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 company has fallen 14.3% in the past three months.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.