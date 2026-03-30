The Zacks Analyst Blog Palantir, Linde, Arista Networks, Comstock and United Bancorp

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Linde plc LIN, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI and United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Palantir, Linde and Arista Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc., Linde plc and Arista Networks, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. and United Bancorp, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+71.9% vs. -6.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company benefits from a strong AI-driven strategy across Foundry, Gotham and AIP, serving both government and commercial clients. Its expanding defense initiatives and client programs support adoption, while solid liquidity and index inclusion enhance visibility and growth prospects.

However, the absence of dividends may deter income-focused investors. Intense competition from major tech players, rising costs, and a fast-evolving AI landscape, along with a premium valuation, could limit its attractiveness.

(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)

Linde’s shares have outperformed the Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+4.0% vs. +0.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to be a leading industrial gas company with consistent profit growth, strong capital discipline, and high efficiency. Its robust project pipeline, supported by reliable contracts and proven execution, underpins stability, while cost controls and automation drive margin strength. Strong pricing and demand in key regions further support performance.

Yet, a weak outlook for Europe raises concerns. Falling helium prices due to oversupply and softness in China’s manufacturing sector could weigh on growth and overall demand conditions.

(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)

Arista Networks’shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (-14.5% vs. -26.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company delivered strong quarterly performance, driven by innovative products, steady customer additions, and a robust portfolio. Its Arista 2.0 strategy and sustained shipment momentum supported revenue growth, while improving margins boosted overall performance.

However, intense competition in cloud networking remains a challenge. Rising costs from hiring, product development, and compensation are pressuring margins, while high customer concentration and supply chain constraints add further risks.

(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)

Comstock’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the past two years (+225.7% vs. -29.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong execution in transit-oriented, mixed-use projects. Key leases and hospitality expansion enhance recurring income and brand value, while strategic acquisitions support growth, diversification, and capital efficiency. The stock’s strong performance and attractive valuation add to its appeal.

Yet, rising labor costs, reliance on related-party revenues, and weak cash flow pressure margins and liquidity. Compliance risks and geographic concentration in the D.C. area increase exposure to regulatory and regional uncertainties.

(You can read the full research report on Comstock here >>>)

United’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the past two years (+8.2% vs. +18.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from unrealized securities losses, rising deposit costs, and elevated expenses, which strain near-term margins. Heavy exposure to commercial real estate increases sector risk, while limited non-interest income reduces revenue diversification.

On the positive side, it shows steady earnings growth and rising dividends, supported by asset expansion and disciplined credit management. Strong credit quality and a discounted valuation enhance its investment appeal.

(You can read the full research report on United here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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