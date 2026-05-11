The Zacks Analyst Blog Palantir, GE Aerospace, Verizon, Maui Land & Pineapple and Ampco-Pittsburgh

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, GE Aerospace GE, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. MLP and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. AP.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Palantir, GE Aerospace and Verizon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Palantir Technologies Inc., GE Aerospace and Verizon Communications Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+15% vs. -7.2%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $7.2 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a red flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+41.9% vs. +10.4%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies.



Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company. GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Verizon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+15.5% vs. -8.1%). The company recorded mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.



Verizon delivered positive first-quarter postpaid phone net adds and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook while maintaining its view for mobility and broadband service revenue growth and free cash flow growth. Broadband remains a core lever post Frontier buyout closing, with fixed wireless and fiber net adds expanding the fiber footprint.



However, the spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry. Most of the carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage surging data traffic. High spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining profits. Weakness in the wireline business is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past six months (+5.7% vs. -7.0%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $313.53 million offers investors exposure to a diversified Maui land portfolio with multiple long-term monetization paths across commercial real estate, development projects, agriculture, and infrastructure assets.



The leasing business provides recurring cash flow supported by improving occupancy and expanding tenant activity, while ongoing parcel sales and reimbursed development activity help fund future projects. Liquidity is supported by recurring leasing income, asset monetization, and extended revolving credit capacity.



However, key risks include elevated capital requirements, long-duration development timelines, water availability constraints, litigation exposure, and a relatively high fixed-cost structure. Earnings volatility tied to pension-related charges and dependence on successful project execution may continue to pressure financial performance despite operational progress.



(You can read the full research report on Maui Land & Pineapple here >>>)



Ampco-Pittsburgh’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (+503.5% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $233.55 million represents a cyclical industrial turnaround story supported by increasing exposure to energy, defense and infrastructure markets.



The company is benefiting from tailwinds tied to nuclear power expansion and rising power demand from data centers. Management has streamlined operations by exiting underperforming businesses and consolidating production into more efficient facilities, which should improve profitability. Investments in modernization support growth.



However, the story remains execution-sensitive, with performance dependent on successful Sweden ramp-up, stabilization in steel demand and improved cash generation. Elevated leverage, asbestos liabilities and order volatility continue to pressure financial flexibility. Current valuation suggests investors remain cautious about the turnaround, though successful execution could still drive upside.



(You can read the full research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh here >>>)

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (MLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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