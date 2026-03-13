The Zacks Analyst Blog Oracle, T-Mobile, Gilead, and C&F Financial

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Oracle Corp. ORCL, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, National Research Corp. NRC and C&F Financial Corp. CFFI.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, T-Mobile and Gilead

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., T-Mobile US, Inc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks National Research Corp. and C&F Financial Corp.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports

Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+11.6% vs. +2.7%). The company reported solid fiscal 3Q’26 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure revenues surged 84% fueled by strong AI workload and multicloud demand, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was negative $13.2 billion as Oracle continues aggressive investments in data center build-outs to support accelerating cloud and AI demand.



However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of T-Mobile have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-10.1% vs. -1.6%). Owing to the company’s premium valuation, the Zacks analyst believes investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition in the U.S. wireless market is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



Nevertheless, T-Mobile is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum. Its focus on efficient capital management is a positive.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Gilead’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+30.6% vs. +19.5%). The company’s fourth-quarter results were better than expected. Gilead boasts a market-leading HIV franchise. Biktarvy for treatment and Descovy for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) have fueled GILD’s top-line growth over the past several quarters.



Gilead now expects HIV sales to grow approximately 6% in 2026. The Zacks analyst sales estimates for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 6% over the next three years. Gilead's HIV portfolio received a boost with the approval of its twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, for PrEP.



Gilead is also developing additional HIV treatments, which, if approved, should strengthen the franchise. Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through collaborations are impressive. However, the Cell therapy franchise is facing challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Gilead here >>>)



Shares of National Research have outperformed the Zacks Business - Information Services industry over the past six months (+0.5% vs. -15.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $362.74 million has seen its Total Recurring Contract Value (TRCV), the key leading metric, have risen for five consecutive quarters, reaching a record ~$152 by March 2026, signaling potential revenue conversion in upcoming periods.



Commercial execution also appears to be improving, with new sales up ~86% in 2025 following a sales reorganization and retention reaching its highest level in more than seven years. NRC’s large installed base — serving over 250 of the top 400 U.S. healthcare systems — supports cross-sell opportunities across its expanding platform.



However, revenues have declined for three consecutive years and margins compressed in 2025, creating execution risk if TRCV fails to translate into growth. Additional risks include customer concentration, healthcare spending cycles and competition from larger analytics providers. The stock trades below industry valuation benchmarks.



(You can read the full research report on National Research here >>>)



C&F Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+1.5% vs. -5.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $232.33 million, benefits from a diversified three-segment model that supports more stable earnings through cycles and reduces reliance on any single revenue stream. Core banking expansion continues to drive recurring income as loan and deposit growth strengthen the balance sheet and support interest income generation.



Mortgage banking performance is improving as originations recover and fee-based servicing activity expands, helping diversify revenue beyond traditional gain-on-sale dynamics. Consumer finance remains profitable while shifting toward higher-yielding, core auto lending with disciplined underwriting.



Strong internal capital generation supports steady book value growth, dividends, and share repurchase flexibility. Key risks include margin pressure from interest-rate shifts, rising operating expenses and uncertainty around the durability of certain deposit inflows.



(You can read the full research report on C&F Financial here >>>)

