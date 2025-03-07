The Zacks Analyst Blog NVIDIA, Fortinet, C3.ai and Palantir Technologies

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – March 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include NVIDIA NVDA, Fortinet FTNT, C3.ai AI and Palantir Technologies PLTR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

4 AI Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth in 2025

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries, 2025 is set to be a pivotal year when AI moves from being an experimental technology to a crucial driver of business success.

A Gartnerreport estimates AI software spending will reach $297.9 billion by 2027, with market growth accelerating from 17.8% to 20.4% and witnessing a 19.1% CAGR over five years.

Deloitte expects enterprise spending on GenAI to rise 25% in 2025, reaching 50% by 2027. Governments are also playing a crucial role in this expansion. President Trump has rolled out a significant AI infrastructure investment of $500 billion, a shot in the arm for the leading tech players.

AI Revolution 2025: Proactive Solutions Shaping Industries

The AI landscape is evolving with a surge in generative AI adoption and the rise of Agentic AI, which transitions systems from reactive to proactive, enabling autonomous decision-making and continuous learning with minimal human oversight.

Cross-sector implementation, especially in healthcare, automotive, telecommunications, and retail, is gaining momentum as industries integrate foundation models with proprietary datasets to create context-aware AI solutions, with healthcare AI advancing to support treatment planning and complication prediction.

As AI workloads grow, the industry is prioritizing resource efficiency by investing in sustainable infrastructure, such as zero-water cooling systems and carbon-neutral energy sources, to reduce environmental impact while also advancing testing frameworks to detect and mitigate AI hallucinations, ensuring the reliability and security of increasingly autonomous systems.

In the realm of search engines, Google is integrating advanced AI models, like Gemini 2.0, into its search engine to handle complex queries, including coding and mathematics. The introduction of an AI Mode offers users more conversational and comprehensive responses, aiming to compete with AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT.

In this evolving AI landscape, several companies are positioned to lead the revolution. These include NVIDIA, Fortinet, C3.ai and Palantir Technologies, each playing a unique role in advancing AI technologies. As AI continues to reshape industries, these organizations are at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

NVIDIA’s Growth Fueled by AI Demand and GPU Innovation

NVIDIA’s rapid growth is driven by its dominance in AI, especially generative AI. As more businesses integrate AI to enhance productivity, the demand for NVIDIA’s graphic processing units (GPUs), which support these technologies, has skyrocketed. Per Grand View Researchreport, the global generative AI market size was valued at $16.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 37.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures, which are both GPU architectures designed for high-performance computing, particularly AI, is aiding data center revenues.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $4.39 per share, which has increased 4.28% over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVDA shares have returned 32.1% over the trailing twelve-month period.

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Fortinet Leads AI Cybersecurity with FortiAnalyzer

Fortinet is leading the way in AI-driven cybersecurity innovation with a broad expansion of its generative AI capabilities. This move is designed to address the growing demand for advanced security solutions that can adapt to evolving threats with speed and precision.

This Zacks Rank #2 company recently announced FortiAnalyzer, a powerful, streamlined entry point aimed to scale an organization’s security operations center into a Turnkey AI-driven SecOps Platform for Resource-Constrained Security Teams.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $2.45 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days.

FTNT shares have returned 49.7% over the trailing 12-month period.

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

C3.ai Sees Growth with Strong AI Demand and Microsoft Tie-Up

C3.ai is benefiting from strong demand for C3 Generative AI solutions and an expanding partner base. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, AI finalized 47 agreements through its partner network, marking a 74% year-over-year increase.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, C3.ai and Microsoft closed 28 agreements across nine industries, marking a 460% quarter-over-quarter increase. The joint qualified opportunity pipeline grew more than 244% year over year, with sales cycles shortening by nearly 20% sequentially.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 47 cents per share, which has improved 25.40% over the last 30 days.

AI shares have plunged 28.8% over the trailing 12-month period.

C3.ai, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C3.ai, Inc. Quote

Palantir Expands AI Reach in Finance with TWG

Palantir has expanded its AI capabilities within the financial sector through a joint venture with TWG Global, aiming to enhance its commercial AI services across financial institutions.

This Zacks Rank #2 company and TWG Global announced a joint venture to integrate AI across financial services, combining Palantir’s AI infrastructure with TWG’s industry expertise.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 54 cents per share, which has increased 12.5% over the past 30 days.

PLTR shares have returned 240.6% over the trailing 12-month period.

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.