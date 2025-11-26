The Zacks Analyst Blog NVIDIA, AT&T and Amgen

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 26, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog includeNVIDIA Corp. NVDA, AT&T Inc. T and Amgen Inc. AMGN.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, AT&T and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., AT&T Inc. and Amgen Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Morning of Data: Any of It Good?

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+35.9% vs. +34.2%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date period (+17.6% vs. +3.7%). The company is likely to benefit from a customer-centric business model and solid wireless traction, supported by an integrated fiber expansion strategy and steady 5G deployments. It is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.



AT&T aims to deploy Open RAN for 70% of its wireless network traffic across open-capable platforms by late 2026. It remains firmly on track to pass more than 50 million fiber locations by the end of 2030, thanks to stepped-up investment courtesy of the pro-investment provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.



However, the wireline division is struggling with persistent losses in access lines due to competitive pressures. Healthy discounts and freebies to woo customers are denting margins. The high debt burden remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Amgen’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+32.5% vs. +19.9%). The company beat third-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. Key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Blincyto, as well as newer medicines like Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and mature products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are also contributing to top-line growth. Furthermore, Amgen has several key pipeline assets, with a primary focus on the obesity candidate, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products. Sales of best-selling drugs, Prolia and Xgeva, are expected to decline due to biosimilar competition. Recent pipeline setbacks and the upcoming LOE cliff are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.