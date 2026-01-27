The Zacks Analyst Blog NextEra, Newmont, Blackstone and Bluerock

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – January 27, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Newmont Corp. NEM, Blackstone Inc. BX and Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. BHM.

Top Analyst Reports for NextEra, Newmont and Blackstone

Today's Featured Research Reports

NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past six months (+21.9% vs. +10.4%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in its backlog.



Florida’s improving economy is generating demand and boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy has been managing debt effectively and has top-tier credit ratings. The company will benefit from the decline in interest rates, should they continue. Strategic investments are helping NEE to strengthen and expand operations.



Yet due to the nature of NEE’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining - Gold industry over the past six months (+103.4% vs. +95.1%). The company’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company is making notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from several projects, including the Tanami expansion.



The acquisition of Newcrest also created an industry-leading portfolio, and has provided opportunities for significant synergies. The company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and returning value to shareholders.



However, it is grappling with higher production costs, reflected by higher costs applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC). Lower gold production will also impact its performance in the fourth quarter. Elevated sustaining capital spending, along with a projected increase for 2025, has also raised concerns about Newmont's cash flow.



Blackstone’s shares have declined -14.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of -17.2%. The company is facing macroeconomic uncertainties, which continue to pose operational challenges. Elevated operating expenses due to higher compensation and administrative costs will hurt profits. The volatility in earnings raises concerns about the sustainability of its capital distributions.



Nevertheless, Blackstone has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A strong revenue mix, global footprint, diversified products, superior position in the alternative investments space and solid total and fee-earning assets under management (AUM) balances will likely fuel growth.



Strong fundraising capabilities and ample deployable capital enhance revenue prospects. A solid balance sheet supports its ability to meet debt obligations.



Shares of Bluerock Homes have underperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry over the past six months (-37.5% vs. -4.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $37.16 million is facing persistent net losses, rising costs and an external management structure limiting scalability. A 294% payout ratio, reliance on preferred equity, high noncontrolling interests and floating-rate debt elevate dilution and refinancing risk, while the valuation reflects concerns on profitability, capital efficiency and structural complexity.



Nevertheless, BHM presents a mixed investment profile, balancing strong liquidity and asset positioning against structural earnings and capital risks. With $162.7 million in unrestricted cash as of Sept. 30, 2025, BHM can fund acquisitions, developments, dividends and near-term maturities without immediate dilution.



Active capital recycling into higher-yielding assets and a preferred equity platform provide income support, while a $1.09 billion asset base in supply-constrained Sunbelt and Western markets underpins long-term NOI potential.



