The Zacks Analyst Blog Netflix, SAP SE, Shell, Preformed Line Products and ImmuCell

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Netflix, Inc. NFLX, SAP SE SAP, Shell plc SHEL, Preformed Line Products Co. PLPC and ImmuCell Corp. ICCC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Netflix, SAP and Shell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., SAP SE and Shell plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks Preformed Line Products Co. and ImmuCell Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Retail Sales, Q1 Earnings Show Signs of "Pull Forward"

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+58.1% vs. +45.8%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.

The launch of first-party ad tech platform in Canada and ones in the remaining ad countries in 2025 signals Netflix's commitment to maximizing this new revenue stream, with ad revenues expected to roughly double year-over-year. Raised revenue guidance for 2025 between $43.5-$44.5 billion reflects improved business fundamentals.

However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind. NFLX’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+46.4% vs. -2.9%). The company is gaining momentum from growing cloud demand, especially rising adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Continued strength in the Cloud ERP Suite sales is driving its cloud revenues.

Steady growth in Cloud backlog at the end of 2024 is an encouraging development. By prioritizing Business AI and Joule development, the company targets to drive top-line expansion through 2027. Also, its healthy profit and cash flow statements position it for long-term growth.

SAP’s revised 2025 outlook succeeds the previous Ambition 2025 strategy. It now expects cloud and software sales in the €33.1-€33.6 billion band, up from the prior forecast of €29.83 billion at cc. However, continued softness in the Software license and support business weighs on its performance. Increasing restructuring costs dampens its margins.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Shell’s shares have declined -8.1% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s decline of -12.7%. The company’s underperformance in its Renewable segment is a matter of concern. Another concern is the sub-100% reserve replacement ratio, indicating challenges in replenishing produced energy. Sensitivity to oil prices and the rise of EVs are other negative factors. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.

Nevertheless, London-based Shell plc remains a global leader in liquefied natural gas. The company leverages its strong LNG position, bolstered by the acquisition of BG Group, to generate consistent earnings by capitalizing on steady demand for this transitional fuel.

Shell’s strategic joint venture in the UK North Sea with Equinor enhances its dominance in the region while aligning with high-value objectives. Meanwhile, the company’s strong free cash flow generation and sustained buybacks reinforce shareholder value.

(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)

Shares of Preformed Line Products have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. -50.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $684.92 million has a robust balance sheet—highlighted by $57.2 million in cash, $56.2 million in FCF, and just $18.4 million in debt—supports liquidity, automation investment, and M&A potential.

Global diversification (55% of 2024 sales) offsets U.S. market weakness, with strong growth in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and The Americas. Despite an 11% sales decline, cost discipline preserved an 8.6% pre-tax margin. The energy segment, now 71% of revenue, aligns with grid modernization tailwinds, while PLPC’s R&D infrastructure and 183 global patents support long-term innovation.

However, continued weakness in U.S. communications, margin compression, and PLP-USA profitability (66% decline in pre-tax income) remain concerns. High inventory levels and reliance on volatile international markets also pose operational and macro risks, potentially limiting near-term margin recovery and growth.

(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)

ImmuCell shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+48.7% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $48.42 million is undergoing a strong operational recovery, with fourth quarter and full-year 2024 product sales rising 52% year-over-year, supported by restored and expanded production capacity now scaled to $30 million annually.

Gross margin improved to 36.5% in the fourth quarter, and EBITDA turned positive at $1.1 million for the year. The First Defense product line holds a 48% share of the calf-level market, offering unique immunity benefits approved by the USDA, and is gaining traction in premium and organic segments. A $4.4 million at-the-market equity raise strengthened liquidity.

However, Re-Tain still lacks FDA approval after over two decades, delaying diversification. Complex manufacturing, distributor concentration, fragile supply chains, and inflationary pressures continue to weigh on margin expansion and pricing flexibility.

(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.