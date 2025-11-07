The Zacks Analyst Blog Morgan Stanley, Union Pacific, The Southern and Aware

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Morgan Stanley MS, Union Pacific Corp. UNP, The Southern Co. SO and Aware, Inc. AWRE.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Morgan Stanley, Union Pacific and Southern Co.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Morgan Stanley, Union Pacific Corp. and The Southern Co., as well as a micro-cap stock Aware, Inc.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the year-to-date period (+34.4% vs. +33.3%). The company’s focus on wealth and asset management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will aid the top line. Its deal to buy EquityZen will help it tap the rapidly growing private markets landscape.



The performance of the investment banking (IB) business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline. The Zacks analyst project total revenues and IB fees to increase 11.7% and 12.8% in 2025, respectively. However, costs will remain elevated due to expansion efforts. The Zacks analyst projects total expenses to rise 9.1% in 2025.



While trading revenues have been increasing, growth in the same might become challenging in the future because of the volatile nature of the business. Yet, the company’s efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Shares of Union Pacific have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry over the year-to-date period (-3.1% vs. +2.4%). The company which recently inked a deal to buy Norfolk Southern, is suffering big time as e-commerce sales have normalized and consumer markets have softened.



Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment. Reduced fuel surcharge revenues, too, are a concern. Due to these headwinds, volumes are suffering. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) remains under pressure, mainly due to revenue woes. Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist.



To combat the revenue weakness, UNP is looking to cut costs. In the meantime, it continues to pay dividends. UNP is also active on the buyback front. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. Our thesis is supported by the Neutral recommendation on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Southern Company’s shares have gained +13.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +22.6%. This company, a leading U.S. electric utility in the Southeast, offers a solid opportunity with its recession-proof model, substantial load pipeline, and investments in regulated utilities like natural gas and battery storage.



Southern Company’s strategic contracts and protective tariff structures provide a stable earnings outlook, while its $76 billion capital plan supports growth through grid modernization. Management has signaled a potential upward revision in earnings growth by 2027.



However, Southern faces risks from its high leverage, which limits financial flexibility, and its cautious approach to nuclear energy may leave it behind peers. Also, regulatory challenges, economic slowdowns, and increasing competition from decentralized energy solutions pose threats. Therefore, the company warrants a cautious stance from investors.



(You can read the full research report on Southern Company here >>>)



Shares of Aware have gained +16.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry’s gain of +34.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $47.34 million operates in a growingglobal marketfor secure, standards-aligned biometric identity solutions, leveraging its Awareness platform and AwareID to capture demand across financial, government and enterprise sectors. Its SaaS-first strategy is gaining traction, with recurring revenue comprising 69.3% of total sales and solid subscription revenues.



Strong liquidity supports self-funded growth, while federal and enterprise contracts enhance visibility. Platform innovations enhance competitiveness. Yet license revenue remains volatile, recurring growth trails peers and cash burn persists amid higher fixed costs.



Leadership transitions and slow commercial conversion pose execution risks. The valuation suggests investors are pricing in limited near-term growth, offering potential upside if AWRE executes on its SaaS transition and profitability goals.



(You can read the full research report on Aware here >>>)

