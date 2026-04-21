The Zacks Analyst Blog Microsoft, Alphabet, International Business Machines, Amazon and NVIDIA

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, International Business Machines IBM, Amazon AMZN and NVIDIA NVDA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top 2 AI-Quantum Hyperscalers to Watch in April with 20%+ Price Upside

The investment case around AI- quantum hyperscalers is gaining momentum in 2026, driven by a momentous surge in AI infrastructure spending and the early commercialization of quantum capabilities through the cloud. The current macro backdrop remains supportive, despite intermittent volatility and elevated interest rates.

Big Tech continues to deploy aggressive capital expenditure plans, with leading hyperscalers on track to collectively invest roughly $600–$650 billion in 2026, the bulk of which is directed toward AI infrastructure, including data centers, advanced chips and networking systems, based on recent company guidance and industry estimates.

AI-Quantum Convergence Driving a New Infrastructure Supercycle

Companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, International Business Machines and Amazon are actively embedding quantum capabilities into their platforms, offering early-stage quantum access alongside classical AI services. This “quantum-as-a-service” model is accelerating enterprise experimentation while generating incremental revenue streams, an advantage pure-play quantum firms are yet to achieve at scale.

Importantly, the convergence of AI and quantum is being accelerated by advancements from ecosystem leaders like NVIDIA, whose AI-driven tools are helping improve quantum system stability and error mitigation. This supports the view that quantum computing will scale as part of a broader AI stack rather than in isolation.

Why Hyperscalers Hold the Edge Over Pure-Play Quantum Stocks

From an investment perspective, this dynamic tilts the risk-reward balance in favor of hyperscalers over pure-play quantum companies such as IonQ and Rigetti Computing. While the pure-play quantum companies offer high-growth potential, they remain in the early commercialization phase, characterized by lumpy revenues, losses and elevated execution risks. In contrast, hyperscalers benefit from diversified revenue bases, strong free cash flows and entrenched enterprise relationships, allowing them to fund quantum innovation without compromising financial stability.

Adding to their advantage, these tech giants maintain deep vertical integration across chips, software and cloud infrastructure, supported by strategic partnerships with key semiconductor players. This positions them to capitalize on both near-term AI demand and long-term quantum breakthroughs, offering investors a balanced blend of growth, scalability and resilience in an otherwise high-risk emerging space.

2 AI-Quantum Hyperscalers With Strong Near-Term Upside

Microsoft continues to strengthen its AI-quantum positioning through the integration of Azure cloud, AI and quantum services. Its Azure Quantum platform combines high-performance computing, AI and multiple quantum hardware backends, enabling hybrid workloads and enterprise experimentation today. In early 2026, the company expanded developer tools via the Quantum Development Kit, integrated with GitHub Copilot to simplify quantum programming and accelerate application development. At the hardware level, Microsoft is advancing its topological qubit roadmap, targeting scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems, positioning it for long-term leadership while monetizing near-term cloud-based quantum services.

For 2026, MSFT is expected to report earnings growth of 25.4% on revenue growth of 16.3%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 46 analysts, the average price target for Microsoft represents an increase of 38.6% from the last closing price. MSFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

IBM remains a prominent name in enterprise quantum commercialization, with a focus on hybrid “quantum-centric supercomputing.” Recent developments include expanded cloud access to next-generation quantum processors with improved qubit stability and scalability, reinforcing IBM’s leadership in quantum-as-a-service. The company is also advancing architectures that integrate quantum processors with classical HPC systems, enabling real-world scientific workloads through coordinated quantum-classical workflows.

For 2026, IBM is expected to report earnings growth of 6.6% on revenue growth of 5.5%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 21 analysts, the average price target for IBM represents an increase of 20.7% from the last closing price. IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Previewreports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

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