The Zacks Analyst Blog Meta, Cisco, Philip Morris, Earth Science Tech and Frequency Electronics

Chicago, IL – October 8, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Earth Science Tech, Inc. ETST and Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Meta Platforms, Cisco and Phillip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Earth Science Tech, Inc. and Frequency Electronics, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+68.9% vs. +24.3%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.

META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.2 billion people daily. User growth remained solid in the United States, with WhatsApp reaching more than 100 million monthly users and Thread approaching 200 million milestone. It witnessed good year-over-year growth across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Meta now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Shares of Cisco have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+7.8% vs. +7.1%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.

The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.

However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition aggravated by Hewlett Packard’s deal to acquire Juniper.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)

Philip Morris’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past three months (+16.2% vs. +14.4%). Robust momentum in smoke-free products, IQOS and ZYN, along with combustible pricing, has been working well for the company. Higher pricing variance and solid cost efforts aided the bottom line amid strong currency headwinds in the second quarter of 2024.

The consistent success of IQOS and the noteworthy economics of ZYN have further solidified the company’s position, keeping it well-placed to become a majority smoke-free company by 2030. These upsides encouraged management to raise its guidance for 2024, wherein net revenues are likely to increase 7.5-9% on an organic basis.

However, Philip Morris expects SG&A expenses to remain high in the third quarter due to its planned key commercial activities. The company continues to encounter tobacco leaf inflation.

(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)

Shares of Earth Science have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+143.9% vs. -1.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $512.53 million posted a remarkable 3,796.1% revenue increase to $8.6 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025, largely due to the acquisitions of RxCompound and Peaks. It reported a net profit of $1.1 million against the prior year’s loss.

RxCompound’s licensing in 22 states provides significant expansion potential, and synergies with Peaks’ telemedicine platform enhance growth opportunities. Despite a strong balance sheet, the company faces risks including reliance on key customers, rising expenses, supplier concentration and regulatory hurdles.

While its 75% gross margin supports profitability, challenges in cost control and supply-chain disruptions could impact future performance. Competitive pressures and share buybacks may also strain resources, challenging future profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Earth Science Tech here >>>)

Frequency Electronics’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Control industry over the year-to-date period (+19.2% vs. +12.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $115.38 million posted strong fiscal Q1 2025 results, with revenues rising 22% to $15.1 million, driven by U.S. government satellite programs. Operating income rose 15% to $2.37 million, reflecting higher margins and cost efficiency.

FEI’s expansion into the fast-growing satellite market, including low-cost synchronization systems for LEO satellites, positions the company to capitalize on rising demand for smaller, faster-deployed satellites. Additionally, FEI’s quantum technology initiatives, such as magnetometers, provide growth potential. Gross margin reached a 24-year high of 44.4%.

The company declared a $1.00/share dividend in July 2024, supported by its debt-free balance sheet and strong cash position. Risks include a 10% backlog decline, negative operating cash flow, rising R&D expenses, and heavy reliance on government contracts, which could introduce revenue volatility.

(You can read the full research report on Frequency Electronics here >>>)

