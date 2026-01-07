The Zacks Analyst Blog JPMorgan, RTX, Applied Materials, Park Aerospace and AgEagle Aerial Systems

For Immediate Releases

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, RTX and Applied Materials

Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +15% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +20.6%. The company’s share prices were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth. The Zacks analyst projects NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027.



In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend in 2025.



Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. The Zacks analyst expects expenses to reflect a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 5.1% in 2025.



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+30.1% vs. +12.6%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $251 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



Shares of Applied Materials have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+49.7% vs. +26.3%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space. Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance.



Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver. Our model estimate indicates that sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% through fiscal 2026-2028.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns



Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+49.8% vs. +12.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $442.31 million boasts a 40-year streak of uninterrupted quarterly dividends, distributing $606 million since FY05—reflecting robust free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation. Positioned in the growing aerospace composites market, Park benefits from demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft.



Park Aerospace targets high-complexity, low-volume applications in military and prototype programs, which offer margin upside and reduce competition. Proprietary products like SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut strengthen its technical edge and deepen OEM integration. U.S.-based manufacturing enhances quality control and mitigates geopolitical risks.



However, rising SG&A expenses, negative operating cash flow, and increased inventory pose near-term headwinds. Customer concentration and potential delays in aerospace programs add earnings volatility. Still, Park trades at a discount to industry average on EV/Sales.



Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have outperformed the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry over the past six months (+27.9% vs. -9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $64.02 million offers leveraged exposure to a large, fast-growing global UAS procurement cycle, supported by FAA/EASA certifications, BVLOS approvals, and Blue UAS status—creating meaningful barriers to entry in regulated defense, public safety, and infrastructure markets.



AgEagle Aerial Systems hardware-led mix is strengthening, aided by rising eBee platform demand and a strategic exit from low-margin SaaS. A growing defense pipeline (DLA quotes valid through Jan 2027) and improving liquidity ($16.6M cash as of Sept 30, 2025) support execution and commercialization of new sensors like RedEdge-P Triple.



However, key risks include limited operating leverage, customer/contract volatility, dependence on a concentrated investor base, weak visibility into recurring revenue, under-monetized sensors, and geographic revenue concentration that heightens cyclicality.



