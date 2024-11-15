The Zacks Analyst Blog JPMorgan, Philip Morris and The Progressive

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – November 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include including JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Philip Morris International Inc. PM and The Progressive Corp. PGR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Philip Morris and Progressive

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Philip Morris International Inc. and The Progressive Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

JPMorgan’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past two years (+81.4% vs. +49.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that relatively high interest rates, strategic buyouts, opening branches and a resurgence in deal-making activities have benefited the company.

However, the performance of the IB business, volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates remain major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)

Philip Morris’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the last six months (+24.5% vs. +19.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust momentum in smoke-free products, IQOS and ZYN, along with combustible pricing, has bode well for the company. Higher pricing variance and solid cost efforts have also aided the bottom line.

Yet, Philip Morris expects SG&A expenses to remain high due to its planned key commercial activities. The company continues to encounter tobacco leaf inflation.

(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)

Shares of Progressive have outperformed the Zacks Insurance – Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+65.8% vs. +31.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, higher premiums, a compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses have benefited the company. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.

However, exposure to catastrophe losses, escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. Progressive’s high debt level induces higher interest expense concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.