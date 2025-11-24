The Zacks Analyst Blog JPMorgan, Netflix, AbbVie and Ohio Valley Banc

For Immediate Releases

Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Netflix and AbbVie

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Netflix, Inc. and AbbVie Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Try Again, Begin Session in the Green

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +27.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +29.6%. The company’s returns over the past year were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects’ NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income.



Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year. Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated. The Zacks analyst expect expenses to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 10.5% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+18.9% vs. -59.6%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



NFLX raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to $9 billion from $8-8.5 billion. For the fourth-quarter, Netflix projects $11.96 billion in revenue with 16.7% growth and a 23.9% operating margin, featuring major releases including Stranger Things' final season and NFL Christmas games.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+34.9% vs. +17.9%). The company beats third-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. AbbVie has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications. These should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Ohio Valley Banc’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the year-to-date period (+62.5% vs. -1.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $166.30 million is expanding its NIM by reallocating toward higher-yielding commercial and real estate loans and relying on stable, low-cost subsidized deposits that support spread performance.



Targeted, higher-quality loan growth combined with steady fee income continues to reinforce earnings, while efficiency gains from recent cost-management actions and disciplined capital returns help strengthen overall profitability. Credit metrics remain generally stable. Yet, rising provisioning needs, increased collateral-dependent balances, and reliance on subsidized public deposits introduce added macro sensitivity.



Loan growth momentum and buyback execution continue to trail peers, tempering near-term confidence. The valuation suggests investors are paying a discounted price for a bank with improving profitability, but balance-sheet and growth risks warrant caution.



(You can read the full research report on Ohio Valley Banc here >>>)

