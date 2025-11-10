The Zacks Analyst Blog JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce and Arista Networks

For Immediate Releases

JPMorgan Chase’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the year-to-date period (+33.6% vs. +32.7%). The company’s shareholder’s returns over the past year, driven by continued operational strength amid persistent macroeconomic concerns. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth.

The Zacks analyst project NII to witness a CAGR of 3.3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to weigh on fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year. Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated.

The Zacks analyst expects expenses to reflect a CAGR of 4.4% by 2027. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about its asset quality. We expect provisions to rise 10.3% in 2025

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)

Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-28.6% vs. +13.8%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.

Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams.

Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space. The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce’s revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% through fiscal 2025-2028.

(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)

Arista Networks’shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+22.5% vs. +7.6%). The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 results with revenues and adjusted earnings beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by robust demand trends. The company has made several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge.

The Arista 2.0 strategy is also resonating well with customers, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. The versatility of its unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing, campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from its competitors.

However, high concentration risk limits its growth potential to some extent. Stiff competition in cloud networking solutions is straining margins. High operating costs and lingering supply chain issues remain other headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)

