The Zacks Analyst Blog Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Arista Networks, Omega and AXIL

Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+38.7% vs. +22.5%). The company beat Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular and Surgery in the past three quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025 that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (-27.4% vs. -13.1%). The company’s concerns persist around the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition facing regulatory hurdles and market skepticism. Elevated debt levels and content obligations pose leverage risks. While 2026 guidance projects revenue growth of 12-14%, intensifying competition from Disney and Amazon may pressure subscriber growth rates going forward.



Nevertheless, Netflix delivered solid Q4 2025 results with earnings beating estimates, revenue climbing 18% to $12.05 billion, and paid memberships surpassing 325 million. Advertising revenue grew over 2.5 times to $1.5 billion, positioning the company for projected doubling in 2026.



NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+26.1% vs. -9.7%). The company is benefiting from positive demand trends owing to its strong product portfolio, which is highly scalable, programmable and provides data-driven automation, analytics and support services.



Arista Networks’ advanced cloud native software, smart Wi-Fi solutions deliver intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services, efficiently supporting apps like Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. The growing demand for 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products augurs well for long-term growth. Improved inventory management is a positive.



However, ANET faces stiff competition in cloud networking solutions, particularly in the 10-gigabit Ethernet and above. Rise in headcount, new product introduction costs, and higher variable compensation expenditures are straining margins. Its high customer concentration is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Shares of Omega Flex have gained +3% over the past six months against the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry’s gain of +20.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $342.20 million maintains a debt-free balance sheet with $49.4 million in cash and strong liquidity. Dividend payouts of $1.02/share YTD reflect stable cash flows and a disciplined capital return policy.



Omega Flex’s patented product suite — TracPipe, CounterStrike and MediTrac — offers innovation and efficiency in gas piping, reinforcing its competitive edge. It is also well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends in infrastructure modernization and energy-efficient building standards.



However, a 2.2% revenue decline and 18% drop in operating profit YTD reflect pressures from softer residential construction, rising tariffs, and labor costs. Operating margins fell to 17.7%, and inventory buildup in MediTrac signals weak demand visibility. Its single-segment focus increases exposure to construction cycles, limiting downside protection. Shares are down 16% in the past year. Valuations are at five-year lows (EV/Sales: 2.93X).



(You can read the full research report on Omega Flex here >>>)



AXIL Brands’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past year (+26.5% vs. -7.4 %). This microcap company with market capitalization of $53.06 million is well-positioned to capture sustained demand in hearing enhancement and protection through a focused product lineup and a rapidly expanding retail footprint.



AXIL Brands’ shift from a predominantly direct-to-consumer model toward a diversified omni-channel strategy is improving scale, visibility, and customer reach. New product innovation and broader national retail distribution strengthen brand credibility and support long-term growth. Retail expansion is driving operating leverage, while disciplined cost management underpins consistent profitability.



A strong balance sheet and internally funded growth provide flexibility to support product development, marketing, and inventory needs without external financing. Meanwhile, the hair and skin care segment represents a longer-term growth opportunity, offering potential revenue diversification over time.



(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)

