The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights XLK, IYW, KNCT, RSPT, XSW, FITE and IGPT

Chicago, IL – December 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW, Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF KNCT, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF RSPT, State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW, State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF FITE and Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF IGPT.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Tech ETF Deals to Grab Following Black Friday Weekend

The holiday season kicked off on Thanksgiving Day, and now it's time for Black Friday — one of the busiest shopping days of the year. However, this year, the event may not prove to be merrier due to trade tensions, sticky inflation and concerns about economic well-being.

Consumers plan to spend an average of $622 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, down 4% from last year, according to a new Deloitte survey released on Nov. 24, 2025, as quoted on CNBC. Deloitte found that most of the budget tightening stemmed from rising living costs and growing financial pressures.On average, shoppers expect to spend US$1,595, down 10% from 2024, per Deloitte.

Consumers Likely to Look for Value This Holiday Season

Seven in 10 shoppers across income groups are looking for value, with women (78%) more likely than men (58%) to do so. Consumers are finding creative ways to save—shopping at lower-priced retailers instead of their preferred stores, redeeming loyalty points, and opting for handmade gifts over purchased ones, Deloitte noted.

This means looking for cheaper and undervalued assets makes sense for these budget-conscious consumers cum investors at this point. In this context, we highlight a few undervalued tech ETFs that are available on sale and may be an enticing option at the current levels.

Tech Stocks Shopping Could be at the Investors' Wish-List This Year

Tech' stocks witnessed the biggest rally on Nov. 24, 2025 since May, amid growing optimism that the Federal Reserve may deliver a rate cut next month as quoted on Yahoo Finance. But even with Monday's bounce, major indexes are still on track for monthly losses as investors reconsider sky-high valuations in AI and growth stocks.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has gained 20.6% so far this year while the fund has lost 6.5% over the past month. Thus, any Fed rate cut may charge up the AI space.

Concerns Over AI Ecosystem Concentration

Karen McCormick, chief investment officer at VC firm Beringea, voiced caution about the increasingly interconnected nature of major AI players, especially after NVIDIA and Microsoft signaled plans to invest up to $15 billion in OpenAI peer Anthropic. Circular financing has been dominant in the AI space in recent weeks.

Such close connections between AI companies, she warned, could make the whole market more vulnerable if an AI bubble bursts, as quoted on CNBC. But she also noted that these firms have very strong balance sheets and wealthy financiers, which means they are less likely to collapse.

Undervalued Tech ETFs in Focus

Against this mixed scenario where prominence and risks both are associated, tapping undervalued tech-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be an intriguing option. These ETFs have lower valuations than the broader tech ETF iShares U.S. Technology ETF (which has a P/E of 42.36X). The figures are as per etfdb.com.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF – P/E: 20.98X

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF – P/E: 22.74X

State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF – P/E: 22.99X

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF – P/E: 23.16X

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF – P/E: 23.45X

