The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Woodward, ASICS and Credo Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 7, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Woodward WWD, ASICS Corp. ADRs ASCCY and Credo Technology Group CRDO.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

A Global Stock Market Correction? Global Week Ahead

What is happening across this Global Week Ahead?

It's disappointment once again for financial markets — after U.S. President Trump dashed hopes for a swift end to the Iran war.

In addition to elevated headline risk, there's plenty coming up on the docket for traders scrambling to price how much strain the global economy will face as they come to grips with the sharpest oil supply shock in history.

Next are Reuters' five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Multiple Levels of Market Uncertainty Rise, and Rise More

Ask any trader, investment strategist or economist how the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran plays out and the reply is broadly the same: It's anyone's guess.

Lesson learned. Traders who kicked off April betting an end to the war was in sight were wrong-footed as Trump vowed more aggressive strikes on Iran.

Equity prices tumbled and yields on battered bonds are rising again in response, demonstrating the uncertainty markets face at the start of the second quarter.

Analysts say global stocks remain vulnerable to a deeper correction.

Even if hopes revive for a resolution to the conflict, damage inflicted on Middle East energy infrastructure and high energy prices will still hurt economies.

Indeed, after a brutal March, the narrative in bond markets is shifting slowly from inflation angst to growth fears.

Oil, of course, remains the key barometer.

(2) On Sunday, OPEC+ Met to Discuss the Iran Conflict-Global Oil Shock

OPEC+ ministers met on Sunday, but the scale of disruptions they have faced and resulting output cuts by Gulf countries means they have little room for maneuver. Oil output quotas among this oil-producing consortium by 206K barrels per day (/bbl).

Oil prices, which posted a record 60% jump in March, resumed their surge Monday, crossing $110/bbl on the WTI.

The eight members — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Oman, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and the UAE — had been gradually raising output before the conflict erupted a month ago.

The International Energy Agency estimates the war has already removed about 12 million barrels per day of oil production, about 12% of global consumption.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have rerouted some flows to ports away from the Strait of Hormuz, but Iraq and Kuwait are struggling with export constraints.

(3) On Friday, U.S. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) Data Comes Out for March

U.S. inflation data on Friday of next week is the next key gauge for investors trying to judge how much the Iran war is pushing up prices and pinching consumers.

Consumer prices likely jumped +0.9% on a monthly basis , according to a Reuters poll — the most since 2022. The core number, stripping out food and energy costs, is seen rising by a much more modest +0.3%.

Spiking oil prices this week pushed the U.S. national average ‌retail price of gasoline above $4 a gallon for the first time in more than three years.

That won't go unnoticed in Washington in a key election year. It's also tricky for a Federal Reserve juggling risks to the labor market. The war has wiped out trader bets on a rate cut this year.

The Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, is also due next week, although it's for February.

(4) Fresh Inflation Readings Across an Oil-Shocked Asia Also Come Out

The hit from higher oil prices is global, but it's magnified in Asia — which sources 60% of its crude from the Middle East — and businesses of every kind are feeling the pain.

Inflation readings across the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and China will offer an indication of just how much strain these economies face.

Adding to headwinds, Asian currencies have come under heavy selling pressure against a resurgent dollar this month, essentially making imports more expensive and squeezing households.

However, investors are betting China's economy will be largely insulated from the oil shock, thanks to its ample crude stockpiles, dominance in green energy and subdued consumer price pressures.

(5) On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India Likely Keeps Its Policy Rate

Another major Asian oil importer, India also bears watching.

The Reserve Bank of India is tipped to keep its main repo rate at 5.25% on Wednesday.

But it's in a tough spot as economists cut their growth forecasts at a time when surging energy prices will soon start showing up in inflation numbers given the rupee's recent record lows.

If the Middle East conflict begins to abate, the policy rate is unlikely to budge for the rest of the year.

But the pace of the rupee slide has clearly worried the RBI, which has already thrown billions of dollars of reserves at the problem in the past few weeks and taken a number of increasingly unorthodox steps to try and halt the tumble.

Also on Wednesday, rate setters will meet in New Zealand.

Markets see little chance of a hike, but the central bank chief has warned a prolonged energy shock could warrant policy tightening down the line.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Here are three large-cap Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) picks, moving stock markets.

(1) Woodward: This is a $372 a share stock, with a market cap of $22.2B. It is found in Zacks Aerospace and Defense industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of C, and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

F12M P/E: 44.2.

Woodward, Inc., being an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions, provides a wide array of products for fuel, combustion, fluid, actuation and electronic applications, which serve the commercial aerospace, business jet, military and energy markets.

It also engages in aftermarket repairs, replacements and other service support operations. It serves the aerospace and energy markets through 2 reportable segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

The Aerospace unit comprises the Aircraft Turbine Systems and the Airframe Systems business groups and is involved in the production, designing and servicing of products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion.

The products like pumps, cockpit controls, motors and sensors under this unit, are used by companies like The Boeing Company and General Dynamics Corp.

The Industrial unit comprises the Industrial Turbo Machinery Systems, and the Engine Systems and Electrical Power Systems business groups.

(2) ASICS Corp. ADRs: This is a $27 a share stock, with a market cap of $20.2B. It is found in the Zacks Leisure & Recreation industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

F12M P/E: 24.6.

ASICS manufactures and sells sporting goods principally in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia and internationally.

It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment.

ASICS Corp. is based in Kobe, Japan.

(3) Credo Technology Group: This is a $101 a share stock, with a market cap of $18.7B. It is found in the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductor industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

F12M P/E: 30.8.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets.

At the core of Credo's business is its Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technology stack.

Leveraging this foundation, Credo offers a diversified suite of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), retimers, optical DSPs, Active Electrical Cables (AECs), SerDes chiplets and SerDes IP licensing.

The fabless company uses foundry/assembly/test partners and operates globally with offices in North America and Asia; it was founded in 2008 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands in September 2014.

Markets served include hyperscalers, cloud providers, OEMs, optical module makers, enterprise networking, and HPC. Product focus spans Ethernet and PCIe from 100G to 1.6T and PCIe Gen5-6, emphasizing power efficiency and signal integrity across copper and optics via mature process nodes (n-1 advantage) and proprietary SerDes/DSP architectures.

Fiscal 2025 revenues were $436.8 million (up 126.3% from fiscal 2024) driven mainly by AEC ramps. Product sales and engineering services were 97% of revenue while IP licensing was 3%. Net income was $52.2 million in fiscal 2025 compared with a $28.4 million net loss in fiscal 2024.

Nearly 15% revenues came from North America and 85% from other regions (primarily Asia) in fiscal 2025.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is based in San Jose, California.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.