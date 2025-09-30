The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Wells Fargo, CME Group, EOG Resources, AmeriServ Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, CME Group Inc. CME, EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Wells Fargo, CME & EOG Resources

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Wells Fargo & Co., CME Group Inc. and EOG Resources, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock AmeriServ Financial, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Up at Record Highs - Will Jobs Numbers Be a Wet Blanket?



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Wells Fargo have gained +22.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry’s gain of +32.6%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The Fed's June 2025 removal of the $1.95 trillion asset cap allows growth in deposits, loans and fee-based services. After clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Wells Fargo raised its dividend, backed by strong liquidity and capital.



Also, the strategic investments in talent and technology, along with new partnerships, support long-term growth. However, despite the recent Fed rate cut, net interest income (NII) recovery is likely to be slow, pressuring near-term revenue growth.



Further, mortgage banking income is also weak given the ongoing volatility in mortgage rates. Also, rising expenses due to higher technology and compensation costs will likely hurt its profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



CME’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+28.2% vs. +7.1%). The company’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)



Shares of EOG Resources have declined -4.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry’s decline of -13.6%. The company expects its gathering, processing & transportation costs to rise in 2025, which will affect profits. EOG could also be adversely impacted by growing renewable energy demand. Also, the integration risks from the Encino acquisition remain. As such, the upstream energy stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites.



Notably, EOG’s production outlook looks bright as it has more than 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent multi-basin resource base. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.



(You can read the full research report on EOG Resources here >>>)



AmeriServ Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+15.8% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $48.4 million has seen its net interest income rise by 17.1% YoY to $10.4 million despite margin compression, driven by higher asset yields and reduced funding costs, underscoring strong balance sheet and ALM discipline.



Core deposits increased 5.7% YoY, boosting liquidity and reducing reliance on wholesale funding. Capital levels remain robust with a 12.5% total risk-based capital ratio. Efficiency improved as non-interest expenses fell 11.9%. Its dividend yield of 4.1% remains higher than the industry’s average of 2.7%.



However, rising non-performing assets and a $3 million spike in net charge-offs point to growing credit risk, especially in CRE. Non-interest income declined 5.2%, highlighting limited fee revenue diversification. Digital investments lag peers, posing a long-term competitiveness concern. Despite structural risks, AmeriServ trades at just 0.43x P/B, well below industry and sector averages.



(You can read the full research report on AmeriServ Financial here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.