The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Warner, News, Cinemark and CuriosityStream

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Warner Music Group WMG, News Corp. NWSA, Cinemark CNK and CuriosityStream CURI.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Film & TV Production Stocks to Watch Amid Dull Industry Trends

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is witnessing a surge in demand for digital entertainment due to operational constraints faced by movie theaters, theme parks and cruise lines. This increased consumption of online media, music and news, driven by the work-and-learn-from-home trend, has been a boon for industry players like Warner Music Group, News Corp., Cinemark and CuriosityStream. However, as more players enter the field, content costs are skyrocketing, putting pressure on profitability. This trend is forcing companies to spend heavily on original programming and exclusive rights to attract and retain viewers, which can strain financial resources and impact stock performance.

Industry Description

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry encompasses companies engaged in the creation, distribution and exhibition of film and television content. The core activities revolve around producing entertainment for theaters, television networks, video-on-demand platforms, streaming services and other outlets that showcase such works. A notable company like IMAX specializes in advanced motion picture technologies and immersive presentation experiences.

Industry participants are involved in the production and dissemination of movies destined for theatrical releases and direct-to-video markets, as well as television programming. The financial performance of these entities hinges greatly on the global box office success of their films, coupled with the number of new releases and the viewership ratings garnered by their television shows.

3 Film and Television Production Industry Trends in Focus

Over-the-Top Services Gain Prominence: Content creators are increasingly distributing through over-the-top streaming services to capitalize on the popularity of their franchises. Their aim is to provide exclusive content and a differentiated viewing experience. However, streaming companies themselves are producing more original, award-winning programming to reduce licensing costs and reliance on third-party providers, which could undermine traditional content distribution strategies.

Binge-Watching Drives Consumption: Phenomena like binge-watching, wider Internet adoption and advancements in mobile, video and wireless technologies have led consumers to frequently view content on smaller screens. To adapt to these new viewing patterns, industry players are pivoting to digital content distribution. The rise of digital capabilities provides easier access to consumer data, allowing production companies to leverage AI tools for a better understanding of audience preferences and to create resonant content. However, intense competition from streamers is forcing increased spending on content and marketing, hurting profitability.

Technological Advancement Aids Prospects: Exhibitors are adopting highly efficient, cost-effective laser projection systems to enhance image quality and the overall movie experience. Technologies like motion seating, immersive audio, interactive movies, AR and VR are expected to further elevate the viewing experience. Conversely, the growth of alternative distribution channels like home video, pay-per-view, streaming, VOD, Internet and broadcast TV is challenging traditional exhibitors.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is housed within the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #178, which places it in the bottom 28% of more than 246 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since July 31, 2025, the industry’s earnings estimate for 2026 has moved down 19.7%.

Despite the gloomy industry outlook, a few stocks are worth watching based on a strong earnings outlook. Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms the Sector, Lags S&P 500

The Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry has outperformed the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 composite over the past year.

The industry has returned 5.3% in the above-mentioned period compared with the broader sector’s decline of 15.5% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 23.1% during the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S), a commonly used multiple for valuing Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks, the industry is currently trading at 2.79X compared with the S&P 500’s 6.08X and the sector’s 1.56X.

Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 3.14X and as low as 2.54X, recording a median of 2.76X.

4 Film & Television Stocks to Watch Right Now

News Corporation is well-positioned to achieve company-guided record full-year profitability in fiscal 2026, backed by structural momentum across key segments. Dow Jones remains the standout driver — Risk & Compliance revenues surged 19%, while Wall Street Journal digital-only subscriptions climbed to 4.3 million, now representing 92% of total WSJ subscriptions.

Management has outlined a clear pathway to $1 billion in annual Dow Jones EBITDA within five years. News Corporation's active $1 billion buyback has seen over $320 million deployed through June 2026, reinforcing capital discipline. Dow Jones's inaugural WSJ Sports: The Next Sports Economy live event (July 15-16, 2026) signals deliberate revenue diversification into premium live experiences. Realtor.com's improving housing market engagement provides incremental near-term momentum.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has remained steady at 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. NWSA shares have returned 3.9% in the past six-month period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cinemark is well-positioned for near-term upside, anchored by accelerating box office momentum and disciplined operations. In June 2026, the company reported its all-time high domestic box office for May and its biggest-ever June weekend performance, fueled by Toy Story 5, which also delivered record June weekend food and beverage per caps — underscoring deepening per-guest monetization.

A dense second-half slate featuring Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, andThe Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping supports near-term revenue visibility. Cinemark XD, the world's #1 private-label premium large format, generates 13% of box office on 5% of screens, amplifying unit economics. Management guides for continued margin expansion and higher marketing investment through 2026, reinforcing a constructive fundamental setup.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 2.8% to $2.17 per share over the past 60 days. CNK shares have gained 19.2% in the past six-month period.

Warner Music Group is well-positioned for near-term growth, anchored by a monetizable AI strategy. The June 2026 acquisition of Sureel AI strengthens WMG's ability to protect and monetize intellectual property, name, image and likeness in AI-generated works, creating recurring revenue streams. Management has guided toward the high end of its 150-200 basis point full-year adjusted OIBDA margin expansion, supported by subscription streaming gains from per-subscriber minimum increases and market share growth.

A Bain Capital joint venture has deployed $650 million into recorded music and publishing catalogs. First-look deals with Paramount Pictures and Netflix extend catalog monetization across theatrical and documentary formats. Warner Records' July 2026 partnership with three times LOUDER builds the talent pipeline. These catalysts reinforce this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's growth fundamentals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMG’s fiscal 2026 earnings has remained steady at $1.52 per share over the past 60 days. WMG shares have lost 6.9% in the past six-month period.

CuriosityStreamis positioned for meaningful near-term stock appreciation, driven by a convergence of strategic catalysts. The company's July 2026 acquisition of full ownership of its German operations — its largest non-English-speaking market — consolidates control and opens new monetization pathways across subscription, linear TV, FAST and AI licensing channels.

New third-party licensing deals signed in second-quarter 2026 are expected to generate more than $10 million in incremental revenues, reinforcing 2026 guidance of $75-$80 million in revenues and $16-$20 million in adjusted EBITDA. Licensing revenues are poised to surpass subscriptions for the full year, a meaningful higher-margin shift. The board's decision to raise its quarterly dividend to 8.5 cents per share signals confidence in targeted double-digit revenues and cash flow growth in 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 company’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 75% to 7 cents per share over the past 60 days. CURI shares have plunged 28.8% in the past six-month period.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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