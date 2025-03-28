The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walt Disney, Progressive, Citigroup, Tucows and Team

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 28, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walt Disney Co. DIS, The Progressive Corp. PGR, Citigroup Inc. C, Tucows Inc. TCX and Team, Inc. TISI.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walt Disney, Progressive and Citigroup

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., The Progressive Corp. and Citigroup Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Tucows Inc. and Team, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Walt Disney have gained +5.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's gain of +11.2%. The company is benefiting from slow yet steady growth in the Media and Entertainment Distribution business. Disney's domestic theme park and resort businesses are gaining from guest spending growth attributable to increases in per capita guest spending at theme parks and cruise lines.



In Entertainment, DIS expects double digit percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales to increase 3.3% from fiscal 2024. Disney+'s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.



Disney+ is facing tough competition from the likes of Netflix and HBO Max. DIS expects a modest decline in Q2 fiscal 2025 Disney+ Core subscribers. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Progressive's shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+34.4% vs. +22.4%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses.



Progressive's focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy.



However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the margin. Its high debt level induces higher interest expense concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)



Shares of Citigroup have gained +18.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry's gain of +19.1%. The company's business transformation initiatives, including consumer banking business exits and organizational overhaul efforts, will boost its financials in the long run.



So far Citigroup has already closed its consumer banking business in nine countries. Upbeat activities across debt capital markets are expected to support its investment banking (IB) business. Its net interest income (NII) will likely benefit from the Fed rate cuts. Given a solid liquid position, its capital distribution seems sustainable.



Increased cross-border payment activity will aid financials. Its earnings surpassed the estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. However, rising expenses will likely hinder its bottom-line growth. Subdued fee income growth will limit its top-line expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)



Tucows' have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Content industry over the past year (-8.2% vs. +22.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $188.11 million is facing risks including persistent net losses, Ting's slower growth post-build freeze, mobile service commitments, and competitive pressures across all segments that may limit long-term upside and margin expansion.



Nevertheless, Tucows offers a compelling mix of stable cash flow and scalable growth. Its Domains segment remains a reliable profit engine, generating $254.6 million in 2024 revenue with 76% renewal rates and expansion into adjacent services.



Wavelo, its telecom software platform, grew revenue to $39.9 million with 95% gross margin and rising Tier 1/2 interest, positioning it for long-term margin expansion. Ting is transitioning from capital-heavy builds to profitability, reaching breakeven EBITDA in December and narrowing losses. Consolidated 2024 results showed 7% revenue growth and a 125% jump in Adjusted EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on Tucows here >>>)



Shares of Team's have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Maintenance Service industry over the past year (+132.6% vs. +17.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $75.35 million have seen Operational improvements, cost control, and a $13.3 million free cash flow swing underscore growing financial resilience.



A new $10 million cost-reduction program and gains in both business segments support continued margin expansion, with management targeting double-digit EBITDA margins and 15% growth in 2025. Team's turnaround is gaining momentum, marked by three consecutive years of adjusted EBITDA growth, including a 28% increase to $54.3 million in 2024, despite a slight revenue decline.



However, high debt, ongoing net losses, reliance on cyclical end markets, declining revenue despite stable demand, limited contract visibility, potential dilution from a complex capital structure, and inflationary cost risks present challenges. While operational execution is strong, sustained profitability and deleveraging are key to unlocking long-term equity upside.



(You can read the full research report on Team here >>>)

