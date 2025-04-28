The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Toyota Motor, Boston Scientific and Autoscope

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 28, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX and Autoscope Technologies Corp. AATC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Toyota Motor and Boston Scientific

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and Boston Scientific Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Autoscope Technologies Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Conflicting Claims on U.S./China Trade Sends Pre-Markets in the Red

Today's Featured Research Reports

Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+61.1% vs. +58.5%). The company has been benefiting from its diverse business model that spans multiple segments, channels and formats. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic across physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart emphasis on improving delivery services is successful, contributing to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



However, Walmart faces a few challenges as it navigates 2025. The shifting tariff environment presents cost pressures, especially with roughly one-third of its U.S. inventory sourced from abroad. Despite challenges from rising tariffs and market uncertainty, the company has reaffirmed its first-quarter fiscal 2026 outlook.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+5.7% vs. -1.3%). The surge in hybrid adoption is driving the company’s sales, supported by strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. Toyota Motor is working to restore production to normal levels.



While prioritizing hybrids, Toyota remains committed to the BEV market, with plans to introduce solid-state batteries that promise extended range and lower production costs. Investor-friendly moves further bolster optimism. However, significant investments in human capital and expansion initiatives are expected to weigh on operating profits this fiscal year.



Elevated R&D expenditures on advanced technologies and alternative fuels support long-term innovation but may constrain near-term margins. Rising debt levels also pose financial challenges. The stock warrants a cautious stance now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Boston Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+38.2% vs. +8.1%). The company is seeing strength across target markets despite macroeconomic issues, primarily the tariff tension, and related cost inflation.



Strong worldwide demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in the United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are gaining solid traction in 2025 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies.



The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds are expected to impact the company’s top line in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Autoscope Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+47.9% vs. +19.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $42.51 million delivers robust profitability through a resilient royalty-based model, generating $13.2 million in royalty income in 2024 with fourth-quarter gross margins rising to 100%.



The capital-light structure ensures high operating leverage and stable cash flows. Strategic cost reductions drove a 12% decline in operating expenses, lifting operating income by 33% to $6.2 million. AATC’s ITS solutions align with public infrastructure initiatives, enhancing demand visibility. Continued innovation in AI-enabled platforms like IntelliSight supports its leadership in smart traffic systems.



With low capex, 95% gross margins, and minimal supply-chain exposure, the firm maintains agility. A rising regular dividend and a $1.32 special dividend in 2024 reflect financial strength and a 7.74% yield, well above industry norms, underscoring shareholder commitment and long-term value creation.



(You can read the full research report on Autoscope Technologies here >>>)

