The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Sony Group, Citigroup and AgEagle Aerial Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 13, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Sony Group Corp. SONY, Citigroup Inc. C and AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Walmart, Sony and Citigroup

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Sony Group Corp. (SONY), and Citigroup Inc. (C), as well as a micro-cap stock, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Up Slightly to Start Friday Trading

Today's Featured Research Reports

Walmart shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +26.9%). Walmart is benefiting from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms. Walmart’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains.

However, the company has been witnessing deleveraged operating expenses for a while now. In addition, tariff-related woes remain concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)

Shares of Sony have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+57.3% vs. +53.1%). Momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and ET&S is aiding Sony’s performance. Higher PlayStation engagement is driving G&NS, while Music is gaining from more streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing.

Solid image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras amid FX woes are aiding I&SS. Anime is key to the Picture unit’s growth, with Crunchyroll adding subscribers. However, stiff competition poses a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)

Citigroup’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+45.9% vs. +39.5%). The recent Federal Reserve rate cut, along with expected rate cuts, is likely to aid Citigroup’s net interest income (NII). Its business transformation initiatives, including consumer banking exits and cost reduction efforts, will support long-term growth. The bank’s push into private credit through strategic partnerships is expected to enhance revenue diversification.

Yet, the volatile nature of investment banking (IB) and the trading business may pressure fee income. Its expenses are likely to remain high amid ongoing transformation efforts.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have underperformed the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry over the past year (-53.4% vs. -5.1%). Liquidity constraints, reliance on Alpha Capital, and dilution risk persist for AgEagle. Non-operational gains can inflate earnings, while contract concentration and limited recurring revenues pose challenges to long-term stability.

However, AgEagle leverages strong regulatory advantages and Blue UAS certifications to target the $186.8B global drone market growing at a 37% CAGR through 2033. As the only FAA Category 3-compliant sUAS maker with BVLOS and EASA C2/C6 approvals, it enjoys a durable moat in defense and regulated commercial sectors.

(You can read the full research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems here >>>)

