The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Palantir Technologies and Uber Technologies

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Palantir and Uber

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Uber Technologies, Inc.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+55.0% vs. +52.9%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. Walmart's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart's focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+82.2% vs. +7.3%). The company's AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR, and AIP boot camps for commercial clients boost customer acquisition. With $5.2 billion in cash, no debt and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues and increased investor visibility. Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to dividend payout is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors.



Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal. Palantir shares have gained 499.1% in a year and we have a Neutral rating on it in anticipation of a correction.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Uber's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+48% vs. -2.3%). The company which dominates the North American ride-sharing market, is likely to increase its focus on suburban markets to drive growth. The Zacks analyst remains confident about its ability to combat the challenges with the help of a strong operating model and successful diversification strategy.



Even though Uber's primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time. On the flip side, fears of gross bookings slowdown and elimination of intermediary services weigh on UBER shares.



A debt load above industry levels and currency-related woes represent further headwinds. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. Our thesis is supported by our Neutral recommendation on the shares.



(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>>)

