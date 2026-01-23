The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Morgan Stanley and SAP SE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 23, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Morgan Stanley MS and SAP SE SAP.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Walmart, Morgan Stanley and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., Morgan Stanley and SAP SE. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Stay Low at +200K, Q3 GDP Up to +4.4%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+25.3% vs. +23%). The company’s performance reflects strong execution across its omnichannel model, with robust store-led fulfillment, solid e-commerce growth and sustained market share gains.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight robust comparable sales, broad-based traffic growth and rapidly expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership, which represent a meaningful share of operating income. Faster delivery speeds, improved inventory availability and marketplace expansion continue to support e-commerce growth. Managements raised fiscal 2026 view underscores confidence in sustaining growth.



However, margin expansion remains constrained by elevated operating costs and tariff risks. Currency volatility, intense competition and an ongoing mix shift toward lower-margin essentials amid macroeconomic uncertainty are also concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+30.6% vs. +11.3%). The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results indicated investment banking (IB) business strength. Its focus on wealth and asset management operations, along with its strategic alliances and acquisitions, will support the top line.



The deal to buy EquityZen will help it tap the rapidly growing private markets landscape. The performance of the IB business will continue to be driven by a strong pipeline, lower rates and the company’s global footprint.



However, expenses will remain elevated due to expansion efforts. While trading revenues have been increasing, growth might become challenging in the future because of the volatile nature of the business. Nonetheless, the company’s efficient capital distribution activities reflect a solid balance sheet.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



SAP’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-22.5% vs. -15.6%). The company is facing weak software license revenue and stiff rivalry, along with U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, continue to pressure SAP’s license business.



Nevertheless, SAP is riding on healthy Cloud ERP growth and uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions amid a volatile macro backdrop. Growing traction in SAP’s Business Suite, Business Data Cloud, AI-driven solutions and integrated platform innovations bodes well. SAP’s fourth-quarter and 2026 pipeline appear strong, driven by renewed momentum across industries.



AI is poised to be a key catalyst in fueling double-digit total revenue growth through 2027. It raised its 2025 outlook, projecting higher profitability while keeping a cautious view on cloud revenue. Cloud revenue is expected near the low end of €21.6-€21.9 billion, with non-IFRS operating profit near the high end of €10.3-€10.6 billion.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.