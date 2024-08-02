The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, McDonald's, Booking Holdings and Oil-Dri

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 2, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, McDonald's Corp. MCD, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and Oil-Dri Corp. of America ODC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, McDonald's & Booking Holdings

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc., McDonald's Corp. and Booking Holdings Inc., as well a microcap stock Oil-Dri Corp. of America. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Walmart's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+77.0% vs. +46.8%). The company is gaining from its highly diversified business with contributions from various segments, channels and formats. The company's robust omnichannel initiatives have driven increased traffic in both in-store and digital channels.



Walmart's strategic focus on enhancing delivery services has been particularly rewarding, leading to a consistent rise in market share for groceries. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled Walmart's first-quarter results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and e-commerce penetration grew across all markets.



Management has raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. However, the retail landscape continues to be dynamic due to challenges like inflation and volatile consumer spending. High operating expenses are also a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of McDonald's have declined -2.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry's decline of -4.6%. The company's top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis due to lower global and U.S. comps. The company's comps dropped for the first time after increasing in 13 straight quarters. Also, high costs and stiff competition are potent headwinds.



However, higher average checks, thanks to strategic menu price increases somewhat balanced the downside. The company is likely to benefit from menu innovation, a loyalty program and unit expansion.



It believes that the strengthening of the core menu and solid marketing are likely to pave the way for additional growth in the upcoming periods.



(You can read the full research report on McDonald's here >>>)



Booking Holdings' shares have gained +4.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's gain of +16.6%. The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand.



Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind. Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are other positives.



The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company. However, the declining trend in agency bookings is negatively affecting its top-line growth. Also, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region remained concerning for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation of America have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past year (+2.3% vs. -8.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $474.34 million have acquired Ultra Pet Company on May 2024, which is strengthens its position in the high-growth crystal cat litter segment and is expected to boost earnings.



ODC's third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales reached $106.8 million, marking 12 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. The company increased its dividend 7% for the 21st consecutive year. Product launches like Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter enhance its competitive edge.



Yet, SG&A expenses grew 51% year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2024, reducing operating income 28%. Agricultural and animal health product sales fell 24% and 17% year over year, respectively. ODC's heavy reliance on Walmart for a significant portion of its sales makes its revenues vulnerable to volatility. High advertising costs impacted the company's profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Ori-Dri Corporation of America here >>>)

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.